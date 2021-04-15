



When the warm weather arrives and the days start to grow longer, it’s time for an important annual wardrobe ritual: dusting off those summer shorts. Whether you’re brewing buds, jogging at the local cafe, or just lounging around the house, men’s shorts are a summer staple. It’s time to refuel, and this guide will get you started. Below we have selected 10 quality shorts from top brands like Bonobos, Rhône, and prAna to keep you cool all summer long. Chubbies 7 Stretch Shorts Chubbies shorts are a summer staple. With their old-fashioned seven-inch inseam, they have an iconic look, and their elastic waist, blend of stretchy fabrics (including classic seersucker options), and variety of colors make them comfortable and versatile. [$60; chubbiesshorts.com] You understand PrAna Alameda Short The Alameda offers both exceptional performance and durability. Made from 95% recycled nylon, these shorts are stretchy, dry quickly, offer UPF 50+ sun protection and resist wrinkles. This makes it a great choice for camping and other outdoor adventures that require short filming in style. and durability. [$69; prana.com] You understand Bonobos washed stretch chino shorts These classic Bonobos chino shorts offer timeless style and (almost) personalized comfort. They come in three different cuts to match any body type, and they are available in a wide range of trendy colors. [$79; bonobos.com] You understand Short Faherty Tradewinds The summer heat won’t live up to this breezy option from Faherty. They feature summer-inspired pastel color options, an eight-inch inseam, and a lightweight fabric blend of organic cotton, linen and spandex. [$128; fahertybrand.com] You understand Marine Layer Short Saturday A mix of five-pocket shorts and joggers, this pair from Marine Layer combines comfortable cotton canvas fabric, an elastic waistband and multiple pockets to create relaxed yet functional shorts. [$78; marinelayer.com] You understand United by Blue Organic Ripstop Cargo Shorts Love them or hate them, cargo shorts aren’t going anywhere and this pair really uplifts the category. They’re made from organic cotton in a durable ripstop weave, and they’re great for adding a little extra storage space to your summer outfit (without making you look like a jerk). [$88; unitedbyblue.com] You understand Tracksmith Longfellow Shorts Tracksmith specializes in designing premium running clothing, but the company’s Longfellow shorts can easily double as casual summer wear. Moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric gives them a sleek look, an elastic waistband makes them comfortable for all-day use, and a zippered back pocket provides secure storage no matter what your pace. [$138; tracksmith.com] You understand Linksoul Solid Boardwalker Shorts For these shorts Linksoul used a unique blend of extremely comfortable recycled and virgin polyester, cotton and spandex. Added bonus: They’re designed to be amphibious, so you can wear them to the beach and backyard without bringing a change of clothes. [$76; linksoul.com] You understand Short Mountain Ponto Ultra soft shorts with matching elasticity, you’ll be living in these Ponto shorts all summer long. They’re ideal for hot weather: Vuoris stretchy blend of recycled polyester and elastane is breathable against the skin and also wicks away moisture. Plus, a zippered pocket keeps your valuables safe. If your summer look leans toward athleticism, these should be in your drawer. [$74; vuoriclothing.com] You understand Rhone 8 Resort Short Need shorts that can go from training to lair? Rhones Resort shorts are a great choice. Their moisture-wicking four-way stretch fabric won’t slow you down during exercise, but features like belt loops and a buttoned back pocket give these shorts a polished look, so you can take them wherever. you never wear sports shorts. [$98; rhone.com] You understand

