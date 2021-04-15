Alabama Mens Basketball Finalizes One of Nations’ Best Signing Classes With Three Additions





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Fresh off a historic season, Alabama men’s basketball head coach Oats Nate announced on Wednesday that the team had added three signatories to their 2021 signing class during the late signing period. Four-star center Charles Bediako along with transfers Noah Gurley (Furman) and Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech) have all signed to continue their playing careers with the Crimson Tide, joining fall signatories JD Davison (Letohatchee, Ala./ Calhoun HS) and Jusaun Holt (Roswell, Ga./St. Francis HS) to form the five-man class. According to 247sports.com, Alabama’s signing class is ranked No. 11 in the country and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference. Rankings do not take transfers into account. “We’re excited about the three guys we signed today,” Oats said. “All three players are great additions to what we have. All three are high-character guys who will fit in perfectly with our program and our culture.” Below is a breakdown of each of the new signers and a quote from Coach Oats on each player. For the fall signatories, click HERE to see their biographies and quotes. Charles Bediako (6-11 | 215 | Fr. | C)

Brampton, Ontario IMG Academy (FL) Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which places him 26th overall and 4th player in his position

An athletic player with a 7-2 wingspan and the ability to run off the floor in front and center positions

Holds a four-star rating with Rivals, which ranks it 29th overall and 4th center in the country, while ESPN ranks it 29th in the country and 7th. to his position

Ranked by North Pole Hoops as the country’s # 2 player in the 2021 class (couldn’t find an update for this)

Competed for Team Canada at the FIBA ​​U19 Basketball World Cup where he was a teammate with the current freshman from Alabama Joshua Primo

Finished this event averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while scoring in double digits in four of his last five contests

Had a 19-point, 12-rebound performance to highlight the stretch against Latvia

Participated in UPLAY Canada under the direction of head coach Dwayne Washington where he was a teammate with the Alabama freshmen Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Joshua Primo

and Also performed alongside Ambrose-Hilton at Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio during the 2018-19 season before moving to IMG Academy

Competed alongside Primo in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp held in Chicago over All-Star Weekend in February 2020, where he impressed many scouts in the NBA with his raw athleticism and high engine

Choose Alabama over Duke, Texas, Ohio State, Michigan, and Baylor, among others OATS COACH ON CHARLES BEDIAKO : “Charles Bediako got involved first. He is tall and runs the hard ground. It is athletic and protects the rim while bouncing well. He’s a great kid. We have the Canadian relationship with (Joshua) Primo and Keon Ambrose-Hylton . These three already had a relationship. We are delighted to bring him here as we have recruited him for a long time and we have built a relationship with him over a long period of time. He’s going to give us a different kind of big guy than the one we’ve been playing with this year. It can give us more rim protection than we’ve had and athleticism. We are delighted to develop its skill level. “ Nimari Burnett (6-4 | 190 | So. | G)

Chicago, Illinois Texas Tech | Prolific preparation (CA) Texas Tech (2020-21) Played 12 games for the Red Raiders and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 17.8 minutes per fight, while connecting 88.9% of the foul line ( 32 of 36)

Scored one of the season’s 12 best 2-for-3 shooting points and managed all seven of his free throw attempts while winning a season-high six steals in 15 minutes against Grambling State

Recorded a season-high 30 minutes and had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals against Abilene Christian

Recorded over 20 minutes four times per season

Choose Alabama over LSU, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Oregon, USC and Auburn Preparation highlights Earned a five-star rating with ESPN, which ranked him 22nd overall and 4th central guard in the country

Rated four stars by 247 sports, which also ranks him 38th overall and 8th player in his post (2020)

Ranked by Rivals as a four-star rookie, which ranks him 39th overall player and 11th center guard in the 2020 class

Competed for the US team at the FIBA ​​3×3 U18 World Cup and helped the team win a gold medal. Burnett racked up 40 points which was the tournament’s fifth

For his senior season, Burnett averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game at Prolific Prep

Selected to play McDonald’s All-American game, joining teammates Jahvon quinerly and JD Davison as fellow award winners

and JD Davison as fellow award winners The trio are three of 14 McDonald’s All-Americans to outfit for Alabama in program history

Received offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Arkansas, Louisville, Indiana and USC among others OATS COACH ON NIMARI BURNETT : “We recruited Nimari right out of high school and built a great relationship with him and his family. We really enjoyed knowing his parents. When we didn’t have him initially, we kept the relationship with him. They watched us play a lot and let us know. He’s one of the best two-way players and we’re letting him know that. He can shoot the ball really well and defend at a high level and is the way we want to play in that regard with a lot of guards. He wants to play in a system with a lot of guards and thinks he will be great in our system. He can drive and shoot well and has a high IQ. He was a McDonald’s All-American and JD Davison as well with Jahvon quinerly gives us three in the same team. I think he will make our backcourt one of the strongest in the country. “ Noah Gurley (6-8 | 210 | Gr. | F)

Fayetteville, GA Furman | Fayette County HS Career highlights Three times winner of the All-SoCon

Scored double digits in 59 contests with 14 games with 20 points or more

First team of all SoCon 2021 tournaments

At 1,118 points, 405 rebounds and 88 career games played (83 starts) in three seasons at Furman

Choose Alabama over Auburn, Duke, Florida, Marquette, Miami, San Diego and Tennessee Furman (2018-21) Played 88 career games, or 83 starts, including 62 consecutive before the 2021-22 campaign, in his three seasons for head coach Bob Richey at Furman University

Helped lead the Paladins to an overall record of 66-24 (.733) which included a 38-13 (.745) mark in Southern Conference (SoCon) play during his time.

Scored 1,118 points and lowered 405 rebounds while shooting 49.8% from the ground and 34.4% (96 of 179) from beyond the arc during his three-year career.

A three-time All-SoCon player with career averages of 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.52 hat-trick in 27.4 minutes per game

As a junior in 2020-2021, he started all 25 competitions and averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds before taking second-team All-SoCon honors.

Ended his season on a high averaging 26.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in his last four games, including a career-high 30 points in the season finale against VMI (3 / 6)

Closed the season with 20 double-digit games and six scoring 20 or more points

Averaging 14.3 points, 1.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds while starting all 32 competitions on their way to win Third Team All-SoCon honors.

Recorded double-digit 25 times in second season

Scored 29 points, a season record, scoring 11 of 14 shots against USC Upstate (2/18/19) As a rookie, Gurley averaged 8.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as he earned SoCon All-Freshman honors

Recorded season-high 19 points against VMI (2/16/19)

Recorded 13 points and eight rebounds, the season high, in an away overtime win over defending domestic champion Villanova (11/17/18) Preparation highlights Named Atlanta Journal-Constitution AAAAA All-State First Team and AAAAA All-State First Team and Senior Player of the Year by Hoop Vu as a Senior at Fayette County High School

Averaging 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game in 2017 to help Fayette County to a 23-8 record, region title and fourth appearance of State.

Scored 17 points, eight tables and four blocks per game as a junior to earn all-state AAAA honors and region 5-AAAA Player of the Year honors while leading the Tigers at 15-12. COACH OATS ON NOAH GURLEY : “We played it twice and struggled to keep it. We didn’t have an answer for him, so when the staff saw his name on the transfer portal, we really wanted to sue him. He plays like we want to play. He can do three, he can play multiple positions on the frontcourt, he has height and athleticism. He’s a high-character kid and Furman’s trainer Ritchie has said great things about him. He gives us that big all-rounder that can play multiple positions with a high IQ. He can post, play the perimeter, and shoot all three. He fits what we want in a striker and is a big addition for us. “ For all the latest team information, follow AlabamaMBB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletics news can be found @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

