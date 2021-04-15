Cancel Olympics: Fashion outcry as Canada brings denim jackets to Tokyo | Olympic Games





For sports fans, there are plenty of reasons to be thankful that the Tokyo Olympics appear to be a year late despite concerns about the coronavirus: the chance to see supreme athletes compete at the highest level, a chance to give your final take on the Montenegro water polo team and marvel at the proxy superpower wrestling at the top of the medal table. But everyone’s delight could come on the last night of the Games when the Canadian team retires for the closing ceremony. Athletes will be dressed in graffiti-splattered denim jackets that would have been very current at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona or at Degrassi Junior High in its heyday, but haven’t quite managed to rally 21st century critics on the social media. I scream. This is the form of Canada’s closing ceremony. Call off the Olympics, one user noted on Twitter before conceding that the denim explosion was badass. Another user noted: Jean Jackets. I would have liked to joke. New York Times cultural writer Dave Itzkoff recalled another Canadian phenomenon. This is the gang that comes after you if you say you tried to watch Schitts Creek but couldn’t get in, he tweeted. The Canadian uniforms were released in August of last year, but they were picked up in all their glory this week as Team USA released its rather more conservative version. Ralph Lauren effort. The design team behind the uniforms, Hudson’s Bay, explained the thinking around denim jackets when originally released in August. Tokyo is also known for its street art and fashion. We paid homage to that in the collection’s staple, the always cool denim jacket, they said. Graffiti graphics and unexpected patch locations capture a youthful and festive feel. Canada has already embraced the freestyle with its Olympic outfits. At the 1972 Munich Olympics, they walked out with wide-brimmed hats and polka dots. They subsequently did not win any gold medals at the next two Games. Canada fell victim to another country’s fashion when it hosted the Winter Olympics in 1992, when the Russian team showed up in costumes that seemed to have been borrowed from private eyes of the 1930s. And this year, the hosts, Japan, were the authors in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics when they wore rainbow capes in homage to the carefree nature of the city and the deep blue sky of the city. .







