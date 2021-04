Celine’s Garden fashion show had fireworks and harp players

Since the global lockdowns took effect, Celine held his parades in some of France’s most cinematic outdoor venues, including last fall’s deserted motor racing track and February’s medieval male outing at Chateau de Chambord. This season, the picturesque Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte served as the backdrop for the pre-recorded winter 2021 parade, especially the Royal Gardens designed by Andr Le Ntre (the same guy behind the gardens of the Palace of Versailles ). The picturesque environment did not stop with the gardens and the castle. Between the fireworks, harp players, fountains, statues and deer, there was a decidedly more romantic vibe involved, even fairy tale, compared to previous collections. (This is a scene that would not be out of place in The diary of a princess.) The show’s notes offered little explanation except for the following statement: “a utopian parade and a melancholy reverie of interrupted youth,” which could be interpreted as a nostalgic desire to dress again. (the mannequin’s tear streaming down her cheek at the end seemed like this). While Hedi SlimaneUsual wardrobe suspects abounded in baseball caps, cropped tops and high-waisted jeans, and the final look hinted at ethereal decor trends: a hand-beaded glittering bell-shaped ball gown that shone in. the French night sky and was reminiscent of Slimane’s first couture collection – elegant evening dresses. While everyday casual wear has reigned supreme at the brand lately, evening looks could signal a more glamorous approach to fall dressing. Photos courtesy of Céline From articles on your site Related articles on the web

