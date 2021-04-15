Bulls are desperate too late and fall back awkwardly

The message following the trade deadline agreements for the Bulls was loud and clear: win now.

If that meant the new regime sacrificed development actors, as well as project assets, so be it.

No offense to Wendell Carter Jr. or Daniel Gafford, but they just stood in the way of progress.

What’s the message now after another embarrassing loss to a mediocre team?

It’s too early to say if the Magic won the deal that essentially sent Carter and a 2021 protected first-round draft pick to the Magic at the Magic for Nikola Vucevic, but they definitely won on Wednesday.

Thanks to Carters 19 points and 12 rebounds, as well as a defense that looked like it had to be elsewhere all night, the Bulls fell to 3-8 since the roster facelift, losing 115-106.

After the game, coach Billy Donovan wasn’t about to sweeten this one.

We’re not currently in a position to watch anyone and think it was better than anyone, Donovan said. It doesn’t make any difference who we align with. It can be a college team or a high school team. If was not going [to] being really desperate and having that sense of urgency, I think this idea of ​​when we sit there and say, well, that team record is this one. It’s one of the worst teams. Well, where are we at?

Shipwreck in fact. And not slowly.

Vucevic got his 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Zach LaVine got his 30, but the supporting cast was once again absent and took to the defense with him.

The Magic entered the game 29th on average, but managed to resemble the Nets in the first 12 minutes thanks to a defense that seemed optional on far too many possessions.

The Magic (18-37), who beat the Bulls 32-22 in the first quarter, looked comfortable on the floor.

Fortunately, a certain pride erupted in this second quarter, and with Vucevics three to the horn, the Bulls lost only one point.

Coby White struggled in the first half, returning the ball three times in just five minutes.

However, any spark built before half-time was erased with a quick reminder of what has haunted this team far too often this season. The defense has reverted to that of the junior university level.

At one point in that third quarter, Donovan went into an area 2-3 just to make it look different, but the Bulls were still outscored 39-19 in the quarter.

This put the Bulls in an all too familiar catching position, as a 23-point deficit was reduced to just nine with 5:34 left thanks to LaVine.

LaVine hit three more with 4:54 left, reducing the lead to just eight. An inability to get big saves on the defensive side, as well as a horrific LaVine turnover that led to a Michael Carter-Williams breakaway dunk, quickly wiped out all the momentum.

And now the Bulls (22-32) have bigger problems, as Toronto, Washington and even Cleveland continue to move closer to the last play-in spot in the East that the Bulls seemed to comfortably hold.

My thing is, you can’t play desperately for nine minutes and expect to win an NBA game, Donovan said. One of the great gifts in life is when you are desperate for something. We were not desperate.