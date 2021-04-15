Rental platform CaaStle enters UK with Moss Bros. and LK Bennett – WWD

CaaStle, the leading business-to-business rental technology platform in the United States, is branching out into the United Kingdom.

CaaStle has partnered with menswear retailer Moss Bros. to launch Moss Box, a one-stop subscription rental service for men in the UK. The company will also partner with LK Bennett to launch an unlimited rental service for women.

In the United States, CasStle offers subscription rental services for retailers such as Vince, Rebecca Taylor, Express, Banana Republic, Destination Maternity, Walmart’s Eloquii brand, and Lauren Ralph Lauren.

“In today’s tough retail landscape, subscription leasing delivers accretive operating profit through better returns on assets and a powerful new digital acquisition tool for brands that previously depended on strongly from their physical stores to develop their customer base, ”said Christine Hunsicker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CaaStle.

Subscription clothing rental services have mainly focused on women’s clothing. The first service launched on CaaStle’s UK platform will serve the growing menswear market with clothing from menswear retailer Moss Bros Group. CaaStle entered the US men’s rental market in 2019 through their partnership with Scotch & Soda for the launch of Scotch Select and with Express for their Men’s Style trial service.

Moss Box will launch on April 20, giving customers unlimited access to rental styles from brands such as Moss Bros, Hugo by Hugo Boss, Barberis and Ted Baker. For a flat monthly fee of £ 65, members can choose two styles for rent with unlimited exchanges and the ability to hold and purchase items at a discounted price. The service includes the ability to exchange one or two items when ready and as many times as they like, free unlimited delivery and returns, and free green laundry services.

“We started our rental service in 1897 and have equipped people for the greatest moments of their lives ever since,” said Brian Brick, CEO of Moss Bros. “With such a long heritage, we are well known for our evening wear, but in recent seasons we have evolved with changes in mindsets and patterns of shopping to adapt to the more casual way than men. dress now. We are delighted to partner with CaaStle to bring our diverse product line to a new channel in the UK menswear market with Moss Box. The subscription model will increase brand awareness of the Moss Bros. brand, engage our current customers and reach new ones by offering them to try our product before they buy. “

Hunsicker added, “The pandemic has changed shopping behaviors and accelerated the need for retailers to provide a cost effective solution that allows customers to introduce variety into their wardrobes and experience fashion from home. them. By leveraging our CaaS platform, innovative retailers like Moss Bros. and LK Bennett can quickly rationalize their inventory and focus on strengthening their core while empowering consumers to engage with their brand in exciting, new and meaningful ways.

A retailer running on the CaaStle platform uses their own inventory, controls their brand and has customer relationships. CaaStle operates the rental service in a fully managed manner, including all proprietary technology and logistics. For its UK launch, CaaStle partnered with ACS Clothing Ltd., a UK sustainable clothing solutions provider, to handle all cleaning and running operations for its international platform in the UK. state-of-the-art ACS facilities in Glasgow.

LK Bennett’s new rental service will launch at the end of the summer.

Darren Top, CEO of LK Bennett Fashion Ltd., said: “We believe this new rental offering will attract new customers to LKB as it will satisfy those looking for a more sustainable way to shop. We don’t see this replacing basic e-commerce, but rather complementing it and adding choice. The rental will allow customers who cannot afford or do not want to spend the amount required to own an LKB item to wear an LKB outfit for a special occasion. If they are already a fan of LKB, this service allows them to regularly change their wardrobe and get fresh items for their everyday wardrobe. “

LK Bennett, which was founded in Wimbledon in 1990, offers clothing, footwear and accessories, designed by the London-based head office team.

