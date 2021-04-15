Fashion Production Association launches virtual spring lookbook

The Fashion Production Associations 29th Annual Spring Fashion Design Show will be cut from a different fabric this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.

On April 17, the student association will launch its first lookbook instead of an in-person fashion show. The lookbook, a digital catalog called Intermission: The [Fashion] Show Must Go On, will showcase the creativity and talent of designers and production team members in a new aesthetic way, said Lauren Fagan, fifth year of fashion and retail studies and FPA member.

This lookbook will be a fantastic way to showcase every part of not just the work of the designers, but the work of the entire organization, said Grace Nanni, fourth year of Fashion and Retail Studies and co-chair of FPA.

Nanni said the lookbook would be able to reach a wider audience for a longer period of time and that the multidimensional format would allow them to show more of the process of designing a collection, rather than just a model walking down a runway. .

It’s almost like a fashion show where there are videos and photos of the designs, but there’s a closer look at the design process, said Mariel Trinidad, a second year in Global Economy and Communications. commercial and strategic and member of FPA. The lookbook will showcase different types of fabrics that designers have used and the inspirations behind their designs.

Taylor Wandtke, a fourth year studying fashion and retail and a member of FPA, said the lookbook will feature 11 collections from independent groups and designers based on different elements that they believe fit the theme of the performance in fashion.

Our inspiration ended up coming from a Hozier album cover art and the way the fabric moved underwater, said Michelle Kerr, a second year in industrial systems engineering and FPA member. We really played this in our collection and I think because of the sheer scale of the theme we could do it.

Nanni said FPA typically provides space and equipment for designers, but due to the pandemic, designers have had to use their own space and purchase their own supplies in addition to finding a videographer and a space to film their work. .

Just getting ready and leading into it, we definitely needed to be more creative and work a lot with Zoom, FaceTime, and group chats, Kerr said. But I really enjoyed being able to do the video and the photoshoots and see all the equipment and design aesthetics. I thought it was a really cool way to make the most of this year under these circumstances.

Fagan, who is one of this year’s freelance designers, said she is happy to have the opportunity to do the show virtually this year and hopes the lookbook will lead to more opportunities like this at the ‘to come up.

I’m a suburban student and live an hour’s drive away, so for me it was really great to be involved with so much this year, Fagan said. If it wasn’t for this, I’m not sure if I could drive the hour to be part of FPA on our weekly meeting times and dates.

Nanni and Wandtke said that while the Spring Fashion Design Show is usually a charity event, FPA worked with the non-profit Dress For Success Columbus throughout the year, raising fundraisers for clothing and volunteering at the Short North boutique.

In previous years, FPA held a silent auction with the show, but Nanni said this year FPA planned to have a donation platform on the digital lookbook and a GoFundMe page where the profits would be split. between Dress For Success Columbus and FPA. After raising $ 1,000 last year, their goal is currently set at $ 2,500.

The spring 2021 lookbook will be launched on fashion production associations website and Instagram page at 7 p.m. on April 17. The lookbook is free for an unlimited time, but donations to FPA and Dress for Success Columbus will be accepted on their GoFundMe page.