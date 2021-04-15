Woman finds boxed wedding dress with hers, looking for owner





Jessica Bolger, married in 1997, had her wedding dress cleaned and kept in a box she has never opened for 24 years. After being convinced to open the box, Jessica found not only her wedding dress, but someone else's as well. Bolger married in July 1997 in Pittsburgh. After the wedding, her dress was put away and was never looked at until recently. The family has moved several times over the years, Bolger's wedding dress box has traveled with the family but has never been opened. One day, Jessica was talking with a friend who was trying to convince her to open the box so that she and them could see the dress. Bolger didn't want to at first. Her friend finally convinced her to open the box after arguing that she had three boys and that she would never have a girl to give it to. When Jessica opened the box, she found not only her dress, but someone else's as well. At first, she thought the second dress was the one her mother was wearing. After checking the wedding day photos, it was confirmed that the second dress was not the mother's dress. In an interview on News Radio KDKABolger said when she opened the box her mouth dropped open. When we opened that box, we all stood there for probably two minutes with our mouths open, no one said a word. How is it possible that I have a dress here that is not mine? And worse, someone over there has a box that doesn't have their dress in it or is empty.-Jessica Bolger. Bolger took to social media to try and find the rightful owner of the rogue dress. Jessica remembers that Edgewood Cleaners were the cleaners that preserved the dress.







