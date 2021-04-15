CFDA launches links to strengthen regional fashion organizations – WWD

The democratization of American fashion is gaining new momentum with the introduction of the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s new Connects programming network, which supports regional fashion weeks and organizations.

The effort is part of CFDA’s mission to strengthen the impact of American fashion in a global economy. It’s been a great week for the home team, as they say, in light of the plans underway at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute for a two-part celebration of American fashion. The first part “In America: A Fashion Lexicon” will be held at the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18th. The second part, “In America: A Fashion Anthology”, will open on May 5, 2022. The simultaneous exhibitions throughout the year will run until September 5, 2022.

To reflect the changing landscape of the US fashion industry, CFDA Connects will reflect a national vision. In an interview on Tuesday, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said, “Looking at the evolution of the industry, it’s really grown a lot bigger than the two coasts – Los Angeles and New York. These local fashion organizations truly represent talent in communities that otherwise might not be on our radar. “

Attendees will include the Columbus Fashion Council, Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator, Hawaii Fashion Week, Indiana Fashion Foundation, Kansas City Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, Philadelphia Fashion Week, Ragtrade Atlanta / Atlanta Fashion Week, Saint Louis Fashion Fund and Texas Fashion. Industry initiative. The assortment of fashion week, incubators and manufacturing hubs will have access to part of the CFDA programming.

“New York is a trendy city. So fashion has always been in New York in terms of business, fashion week, headquarters for media companies, big fashion schools. Historically, New York has been the fashion destination for anyone who wants to be successful. So our work really focused around New York and Los Angeles as well. It has also become a big city of fashion. To be honest, it’s always been very coastal with creative members in other cities, but it doesn’t matter at all, ”said Kolb. “It really allows us to recognize that fashion creativity exists across the country. It takes what has been in conversations and informal relationships and puts the structure and emphasis around it.

Highlighting CFDA’s infrastructure around programming, education and webinars, Kolb said it was being opened up to regional groups. In turn, the CFDA will work with them to recognize designers within their groups to give them opportunities. One example is Runway360, the digital platform the CFDA developed during the pandemic for fashion week, which continues to grow stronger and will give some local brands the opportunity to have a wider reach, Kolb said. .

Caressa Brown, owner, director and co-founder of the Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator, said that as a former model, she knew how to help models avoid scams, with the pose, the runway and the business side of things. However, when it comes to designers, she said she has no idea. Never wanting to have a fashion organization, Brown said, “Originally, DEFI was an excuse for someone, who tried to do a fashion week in Dayton and actually screwed up some people. My goal was to show people that fashion could be practiced legitimately, openly and honestly in Dayton. He kind of snowballed from there.

Brown first contacted CFDA in 2013 to get additional experience on what designers need beyond a show. More than 1,000 models, designers, photographers, stylists and writers have come from DEFI, a self-sponsored, volunteer-based organization with limited funds, said Brown. The group recently opened a unique 14,730 square foot fashion and coworking space.

“Having CFDA backing us, providing additional resources, educational tools, and helping our designers take their work outside of Dayton to other networks and markets will be a huge boost. They just don’t know the manufacturing, the sourcing. We’ve brought people to Dayton to handle this, but having a CFDA-backed program is definitely going to be a game-changer for us, ”she said. “We have been successful on our own for the past eight years. But with CFDA, the sky is the limit.

Susan Sherman, co-founder of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund, pointed out how Saint-Louis has “a long and rich history in fashion”. She said, “We are very excited to share this story and amplify the work of over 100 emerging fashion brands and companies, who live in Saint-Louis and contribute $ 3.3 billion to the economic development of the region. city.”

Sherman said, “We are delighted to have a seat at the table with other regional organizations as well as the CFDA in New York City as we all embark on what the next chapter of American design will look like.”

CFDA Connects will also give CFDA “the pulse of what’s happening regionally in certain areas that will benefit the organization as a whole,” Kolb said. In addition, CFDA members will be able to make themselves known in different markets through mainstream events and other opportunities.

To “foster community and industry brotherhood,” CFDA leaders plan to meet regularly with representatives from each regional organization to form a working group of executive directors and founders with roundtables, training and leadership. development to strengthen member organizations and the markets they serve.

Noting the different layers of fashion week programming, Kolb noted that the schedule for new US collections is “a checked and curated designer list, not everyone gets that. It is wide. The heart and foundation of this is New York Fashion Week, [where] again, the official schedule is organized and determined by the CFDA. Not everyone understands this. But you have the Fashion Calendar, Ruth Finley’s old publication that we bought many years ago. It’s just a master timeline for anyone to list as a tool. It would be open and you would then have Runway360, a free, open access platform. “

CFDA’s global initiative coincides with consumer calls for greater racial fairness and inclusion in the fashion industry as well as other sectors of American business. When asked to what extent this new initiative relates to the need for greater inclusion and diversity within the industry, Kolb said: “This is an idea that we have been thinking about for some time now. . We have always had relations with the regions. This will be an opportunity for us, because we have really invested a lot in more diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry, to make connections and support under-represented communities.

He continued, “We know the challenge of moving to New York, starting a business in New York or Los Angeles, for that matter. It’s hard. The pipeline is not always accessible. Parsons, FIT or Otis in LA are not always accessible. Much of fashion is based on relationships in cities. This creates a relationship for these organizations to help showcase the designers who are in their groups. This will put new talent on our radar – certainly diverse talent that they don’t have access to. It will also allow us to serve regional groups through our Impact program, ”said Kolb, adding that this provides the opportunity to serve communities, designers and color professionals.

In the past, CFDA has always maintained informal relationships with regional groups through conversations and invitations to visit different cities. CFDA Connects is a more formal plan.