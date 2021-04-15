Liverpool eat their lines as Champions League dream ends familiarly

The Reds were unable to correct the two-goal deficit in their first leg loss to Real Madrid as they played a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Match Statistics: Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid

In the end, it was a bridge too far, even for Liverpool.

There was no Anfield miracle for Jurgen Klopps’ men. For the second consecutive season, they come out of the Champions League in the hands of a Madrid team, having failed to make up for a deficit in the first leg at home.

For Atletico 2020, read Real 2021.

Liverpool blew and they blew, but they just couldn’t blow the house up. He finished 0-0 on the night, the Reds eliminated thanks to a costly 3-1 defeat in the Spanish capital eight days ago.

This is where the damage was done. How Klopp will regret the way his team started this match; passive, nervous, disorganized. How he will regret the way, having pushed their way into the draw thanks to Mohamed Salahs’ away goal, they ceded control so quickly.

A 2-1 loss was manageable, but 3-1 was a killer, especially without a 12th man to roar them at Anfield.

So it turned out, with Real able to withstand the inevitable onslaught of the second leg, and Liverpool unable to convert their dominance into goals.

At least they were right. Their performance was superior to what we saw in Madrid, although it had to be, in all fairness. Klopp couldn’t blame his players’ effort, their beliefs or their hearts.

Their finish, however? This is a whole other question.

The chances have come, especially in the first half, but none have been taken. Targets have been limited at Anfield lately, and they haven’t been able to find one here, let alone two.

Their finish was poor, with Salah and Gini Wijnaldum guilty of bad hiccups before the break. Wijnaldum, in particular, will have nightmares about him.

Salah pulled a save from Thibaut Courtois in the first three minutes when he could have done better, and the former Chelsea goalkeeper was at his best shortly after, saving full length of James Milner, whose 25 yards seemed intended for the top corner.

The desire for Liverpool was there, pressing them keenly and their aggressiveness clear. Milner, surprisingly selected ahead of Thiago Alcantara in midfield, set the tone in the opening seconds, crushing Karim Benzema firmly but fairly. Message sent.

Real struggled at times for the first 45 minutes, baffled by Liverpool’s tempo. Even the brilliant Toni Kroos found his radar off, although Benzema saw a cross shot deflected against the post after a rare foray forward.

When the halftime whistle sounded, the tie was still there, even if you suspected that the Klopps side would regret their hiccups, that they had their chance and wasted it.

So it turned out. Liverpool continued to probe and push after the interval but nothing happened.

Courtois saved well from Roberto Firmino, Salah took too long in the penalty area. Diogo Jota, sent as a replacement with Thiago, saw a deflected shot into the side net, while the exceptional Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos’ deputy, blocked Firmino.

Liverpool continued, but the jig was in place long before referee Bjorn Kuipers’ final whistle blew.

It was, really, before they left Madrid.