Jodi Peckman’s “Come Fly With Me” Celebrates Flight + Fashion – COOL HUNTING

Celebrate the chic of air travel, but more deeply, the joy of escape through travelCome fly with me: fly in style includes photographs spanning several decades, each selected by the photo editor Jodi peckman. She started collecting the images during her tenure at Rolling Stone and tells us, “Part of my job was to edit a section called Random Notes, which included two to three pages of photographs with captions. The photos were from events, concerts, general paparazzi and event photographs, images located on news agency websites. I also did a lot of photographic research for the stories. During these research sessions, I removed photos of celebrities at the airport for no other reason than I found them interesting.

Tracing the glamor of the 60s and 70s, the striking fashion of the 80s, to the styles of today, the book includes images of stylish individuals from Frank Sinatra to Prince, Whitney Houston and Rihanna. the ones I liked were the 70s image of Paul and Linda McCartney, ”Peckman says. “I guess I was drawn to the style of the 70s clothes, but I also loved how unpretentious they looked given their fame. This may be the first I registered and over the years I have continued to remove them from websites and register them. I have collected hundreds of them.

Over the years long project, Peckman has gone through countless photographs. Distilling them into a 144-page book proved difficult, but she created parameters that made for an attractive collection. “All the images were chosen very carefully based on the composition and whether I found it convincing. I was looking for fashion, humor, graphic quality, ”she says. “Many times there were multiple versions of each image and I took all of those things into account when choosing the last one.” The resulting selection of images is joyful, playful and melancholy as we all yearn for the days of adventure and escape that travel offers.

Hero image by Dolly Parton at London Heathrow (1976) Bettmann, courtesy Rizzoli