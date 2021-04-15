Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-see stores for April





April is here, and it’s officially time to start thinking about our warm-weather wardrobes. This range of stores can be enjoyed wherever you choose to spend the wonderful long days ahead. Camp Dallas’ leading family experience company is teaming up with Kroger to host a safe and socially remote farm scavenger hunt from April 17-18. Families will enjoy going from station to station throughout The hill, learn fun facts about fruits and vegetables while enjoying the outdoors. There will also be craft stations and gift bags.Tickets are $ 20 per child, and adults are free. Ganni Copenhagen-based brand super-rad aims to make women feel like they can do it all through fresh fashion finds with serious Scandinavian flair. Ganni moved inside the market with dresses, blouses, pants, accessories and more. The pop-up is expected to last six months. Gucci The luxury Italian fashion house opens its fourth Texas store at Legacy West in Plano on Friday, April 16.The 5,000-square-foot boutique features men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, eyewear and more again. Herms Fans of the beautiful French fashion house will be delighted to hear that the brand’s beauty line has expanded to include blush. The Highland Park Village store has the new addition which includes eight shades, two application brushes and a blush leather case. Maybe the perfect gift to celebrate indulging again. Hiatus Spa + Retreat Mother’s Day is less than a month away, and Inwood Village’s Ultimate Relaxation Resort has packages for the occasion. Treatments range from the Mom 2.0 service which includes a pedicure and massage for $ 165 to The Bill Chill package which includes a signature massage and facial for $ 240. Learn more about Mother’s Day specials here. The RealReal Clothes, accessories, shoes, oh là là! The luxury consignment store has officially opened on Knox Street in the former Kate Spade space. Expect hundreds of lust-worthy labels to make their way into the boutique, including Golden Goose, Celine, Chanel, Rolex, and more. Customers who ship in April will walk away with a $ 100 The RealReal credit. Tommy john Southlake shoppers get a Tommy John store in their own backyard in Town Square. This is the first North Texas store for the game-changing brand with their “no-fit” underwear. And while Tommy John started out with just men’s base layers, it has recently expanded to include underwear, bras, and women’s clothing.







