ACV brings African and Caribbean fashion to Villanova | Culture

On Saturday April 10, the African Caribbean Villanovans (ACV) held their annual Umphathi fashion show at Mendel Field. ACV is a student-run organization that connects the diverse cultures of African and Caribbean countries and the Villanova community. The organization strives to promote African and Caribbean cultures while educating members of the Villanova community about the negative images or stereotypes surrounding these cultures. Throughout the year, ACV hosts various galas, events, dinners and fashion shows to give the University a glimpse into the unique cultures of Africa and the Caribbean.

The first designer to launch the fashion show was Rosetta Bernasko and her collection at PSR Galleria. This line included models for men and women ranging from dresses to tops, backpacks and more. Some of the best pieces in this collection included matching dresses with a red and orange mermaid hem with a contrasting pattern on the ruffle hems. These dresses hugged the body perfectly to accentuate its natural curvature. Another design that stood out was the printed fanny packs and backpacks modeled by some of the male students. This collection was a beautiful representation of African fashion with its vibrant color combinations and patterns.

Following the PSR Galleria range, a collection by By Attaa, created by Attaa Du, a Ghanaian designer passionate about African fabrics and prints. This clothing line consisted of luxurious African print dresses worn by student models. These beautifully printed dresses captured the attention of the crowd from first to last. From strapless mermaid dresses to full skirted dresses and even short mini dresses, By Attaa has offered audiences an elegant and graceful representation of African fashion.

The third designer featured in the show was Kwabs Couture by Kwabs. The styles of this brand feature unique and contemporary African-inspired clothing and accessories of high quality. This brand is aimed at men, women and children. Kwabs Couture strives to shatter the myths, stereotypes and misconceptions that have distorted Western perceptions of Africa through fashion by creating wild designs that are both unique and elegant. This collection included all types of clothing, from men’s zip hoodies to shorts and crop top sets and maxi dresses. One of the best pieces in this collection was a two-piece set that included a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder top and flared pants that incorporated knee ties. Beautiful bright colors including red, yellow and blue paired with geometric patterns captivated audiences and made the clothes stand out.

The final designer of the ACV fashion show was Chimzi. Chimzi Fashion is a diverse, black-owned fashion house that strives to bring out the feeling of royalty in every individual. The brand is originally from Nigeria but is now based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Diversity is a main objective of this brand, as it is committed to making fashion for all body types and all occasions. This brand’s gorgeous prints and bold patterns made a statement on the runway. While all of the pieces are amazing, the highlight of this collection was definitely when two models stepped out with oversized hats that matched the prints on their clothes. One model wore a yellow spaghetti strap jumpsuit with wide pants that flowed while walking, while the other model wore a pink fitted dress with cutouts under the bust. These two patterned pieces paired perfectly with the oversized hats, adding just the right amount of drama to the runway.

Along with showcasing the clothes of the four designers, the Umphathi fashion show also featured a skit that told the story of a family divided after the death of their powerful father. As audiences learned at the end of the skit, the man’s daughter was able to rightly claim her place as successor, bonding with the show’s name Umphathi, which means boss.

The show also featured two performances. The first was a beautiful song sung by a student member of ACV. The second performance was a dance by the African Dance Company. The inclusion of these two performances engaged and thrilled the audience.

The show as a whole was incredibly impressive and the models seemed to really turn the crowd on. Many of the models had friends and classmates in attendance, so each of them was striking a pose at the end of the runway, the passionate cheers could be heard across campus. All the models walked with confidence, power and elegance and had fun with their poses. The models were able to present the designs to the public in a professional and fashionable manner while expressing their personalities and keeping everyone engaged.

The African Caribbean Villanovans gave the Villanova community a glimpse of its cultures through a fun evening of captivating performances and unique fashion styles. Be sure to follow @ African.Caribbean.Villanovans on Instagram.