MMIW Red Dresses Removed From Vancouver Island Highway





Are they offended? Why would someone delete them? Photo by CHEK NEWS

Content of the article VICTORIA A social media video showing two men taking down symbolic red dresses has a woman vowing to replace them. Stephanie Rivers Elickus of Campbell River was instrumental in the Red Dress Project on Vancouver Island. The dresses aim to draw attention to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada and the United States. The dresses in the video hung in trees near Ladysmith near the Island Highway. Rivers Elickus said she was very upset to learn that they had been tampered with. It’s really disturbing, she said. They are up there for awareness. The red dress initiative has been around for a long time, she said. They have to stop, they have to stop right now, Rivers Elickus said of the men involved. I’ll go and hang up the dresses. Red dresses have a deep meaning, she says. It’s about calling spirits home in our culture, calling missing women home, said Rivers Elickus. And that’s such a strong message.

Content of the article It’s hard to accept having people against it, she said. It’s something that is so dear to me, and it’s heartbreaking, said Rivers Elickus. It made me cry. I could not believe it. She said she couldn’t imagine why anyone would be against the dresses. Are they offended? Why would someone delete them? All the dresses hung on private property are there with permission, she said. Rivers Elickus said she has three personal losses associated with missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, so it’s a movement that I’m very passionate about. She said she had traveled from Port Hardy to Victoria to hang red dresses and encourage participation from diverse communities. She started her effort in January. I hang dresses every year and I leave mine on 365 days a year. This year’s project generated a big response, said Rivers Elickus. He got so much attention that I had to start a Facebook page. She said she had attracted over 1,000 subscribers in one week. Messages, letters and phone calls are pouring in. Rivers Elickus said she looks forward to hanging dresses on May 5 in the Legislature to mark Red Dress Day. To learn more about Vancouver Island, visit timescolonist.com

