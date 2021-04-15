Baseball Jersey Fashion | Harvard Magazine





Inspired by the spring arrival of the city’s minor league baseball team, the Worcester Art Museum put on a new show celebrating the sport: The iconic jersey: Baseball x Mode. Opening June 12, the exhibition features more than 35 historical and contemporary shirts, as well as vintage photographs and trading cards, fabric samples and logos. The Stan the Man Musials 1952 St. Louis Cardinals jersey is on display, featuring the team’s bird and bat logo, hand-sewn (like all team jerseys) by employees of the RJ Liebe Athletic Lettering Company. until 2003. There’s the awesome 1983 Houston Astros jersey worn by pitcher Joe Niekro. A simple 2017 white striped top, designed by G Yamazawa and Runaway Clothing, pays homage to Japanese American players held at Heart Mountain Internment Camp in Wyoming during World War II. What about the uniforms of the new The Worcester Red Sox, a Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox? On opening day at the new Polar Park stadium, slated for May 11, team members will trot the field in sports shirts featuring the iconic yellow smiley face holding a bat and dressed in red socks. Designed by San Diego-based Brandiose, the logo pays homage to commercial artist Harvey Ball, born and raised in Worcester. Ball originally created the smiley face for a local insurance company in 1963, turning it on in 10 minutes and earning $ 45. Sixty years later, it’s ubiquitous and now affiliated with a multi-billion dollar sports franchise. Go WooSox!







