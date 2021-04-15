Blue Origin Ace Dress Rehearsal for New Shepard Crewed Flights





WASHINGTON Blue Origin performed another test flight of its New Shepard vehicle on April 14, putting the company on the verge of finally stealing people. The Blue Origins New Shepard vehicle took off from the company’s West Texas test site, known as Launch Site One by the company, at 12:51 p.m. EST. The capsule, separating from its booster after the phase of powered flight, reached a maximum altitude of around 106 kilometers before parachuting to a soft landing 10 and a half minutes after take-off, three minutes after the booster made a motorized landing. The mission’s flight profile, designated as NS-15 by the company, closely followed previous test flights. The main differences for this flight were the pre-flight and post-flight activities, as the company tested the procedures it will use for subsequent manned flights. About 45 minutes before take-off, four Blue Origin employees acting as customers walked to the platform with other staff, simulating activities before an actual crewed flight. Two of them then boarded the capsule, strapped in and tested communications before exiting. They then left the launch pad and returned to mission control prior to the launch of the unequipped vehicle. After the capsule landed, these personnel returned to the capsule, in this case to test the process the astronauts will follow to exit the capsule at the end of the flight. Blue Origin used the webcast to provide more information on its manned flight plans. Customers will arrive at the West Texas site three days prior to a training mission, staying at a facility across a freeway from the launch site. During training and during final preparations for launch, the six astronauts participating in a New Shepard mission will be accompanied by CrewMember 7, an employee of Blue Origin. There will be two employees who will take on this role, one accompanying the astronauts as they dock in the capsule and the other who will act as the capcom, or capsule communicator, for mission control. Flight NS-14 carried no one, but rather the company’s Mannequin Skywalker anthropomorphic test device and more than 25,000 student postcards. Blue Origin has indicated in the webcast that it plans to donate Mannequin Skywalker after the testing program ends at the US Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The exact date on which this test program will end and commercial crewed flights will begin remains unclear. The company did not offer any updates to its schedule for flying people, whether company staff or customers, during the event. He also didn’t discuss when he planned to start selling tickets or the price they would charge. Company officials, however, continued to suggest that crewed missions would begin soon, albeit years behind initial forecasts. Were so close to robbing people here at Blue Origin. This is a very, very important step in our march to the first human flight, said Ariane Cornell, Director of Astronaut and Orbital Sales at Blue Origin, during the NS-15 mission webcast. You can almost taste it.

