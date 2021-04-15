A look at the 2021 LVMH Prize semi-finalists





Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

For eight years, the LVMH prize for young fashion designers has aimed to promote new talents. Attracting more than 1900 applicants from all over the world, the LVMH 2021 event will showcase 20 emerging designers from countries that include not only the US and UK, but the markets of Nigeria, Japan, China, South Korea, France, Italy, Lebanon , South Africa and, for the first time since its conception, Albania and Colombia as well. The first place winner will receive an endowment of € 300,000 (approximately $ 360,000) and one-year tailored mentoring with the LVMH team. “This [event] “a responsible attitude in their creative vision” and the use of initiatives to advance the fashion industry. “Among the semi-finalists, seven are in women’s ready-to-wear, five in men’s clothing and two in female and male clothing. Six of them design genderless collections, “revealed Arnault.” This edition also saw the return of knitwear, body-conscious clothing and the celebration of color among certain designers. “ Emerging talents that made the shortlist include names you may know as A-list favorites Christopher john rogers, KidSuper, and Rui, the label that helped lead the cutout trend that is ubiquitous in social media feeds right now. But the lineup also includes a wide variety of cool faces like Alicia Robinson from AGR psychedelic knitwear brand and designers of men’s clothing Bianca Saunders, Lukhanyo Mdingi, and Saul nash. Marking a new first for the esteemed fashion conglomerate, LVMH offered the public a rare opportunity to vote for the candidates of their choice on the LVMH Prize website. To get a feel for some of the brands on the list, below is a selection of pieces from their past collections, which are available for purchase now. The semi-finalists of the 2021 LVMH Young Designers Prize Striped knit button-down cardigan AGR

farfetch.com Christopher john rogers skimresources.com $ 1,595.00 FLOWER VEST WALKER skimresources.com € 720.00 Asymmetric cotton jersey tank top Bianca Saunders

matchesfashion.com $ 184.00 Desert Landscape work jacket KidSuper

kidsuper.com $ 185.00 Naomi embroidered cotton-blend midi dress skimresources.com $ 936.00 Renaissance Renaissance EXCLUSIVE

skimresources.com $ 520.00 This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos