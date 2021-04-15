Jersey City bar joggers dress code based on race, customer says





Jersey City restaurant insists it is ‘anti-racist’ after black man says his group was invited to eat out because he did not follow the dress code to see a group of whites wearing similar outfits enter the interior. Charles “CJ” Pace, a self-proclaimed YouTuber, influencer and model, told the Jersey Journal he went to The Ashford on Saturday for lunch and was told joggers were not acceptable clothing. The group then noticed a group of white men dressed in sporty fashion welcomed inside. Pace took a video he posted to his Twitter account. “Being black in America, they say you can’t walk into an establishment because you wear sweatpants, but you can sit outside, and when you sit outside you look at them. Whites enter smoothly with sweatpants and hats in the back. Don’t support The Ashford in Jersey City NJ, ”he said on Twitter. According to Pace, the restaurant clerk’s response was, “I hope you don’t think reporting this will get you in.” A manager offered them free shots, then laughed with the guard, according to Pace. “Our bill was over $ 300. Do you all think we paid for this shit? LMAO… we kindly asked the waitress (who was nice) for her cash payment app, sent her $ 100 direct and DIPPED. She wasn’t. Even crazy … f ** k that and f ** k this establishment. “ “Dipped” is the practice of leaving without paying. The Ashford and Svx26 “has a multiracial ownership group, employs a multiracial team, and serves a multiracial community. We are ANTI-RACIST,” the restaurant wrote. on his Instagram account “We will take steps internally to ensure that every team member meets this standard on a daily basis.” Comments on the post have been closed. A message on the restaurant’s main phone line did not allow a message to be left on Wednesday. NAACP New Jersey State Conference first vice president Bruce Morgan told New Jersey 101.5 that the group had not been officially made aware of the incident and only knew about it through media coverage. Kenneth Caufield, co-owner of The Ashford, told NJ.com in 2019 that a dress code sign banning things like jewelry and oversized hats was an “oversized oversight” after some criticized it as racist. Contact reporter Dan Alexander at [email protected] or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts Does any of the vaccines have an impact on fertility? Do they contain a live virus or do they alter a person’s DNA? Here are some of the most prevalent social media rumors and real and verified responses to the COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the United States. Greet! The best New Jersey beers are here If you’re looking for a reason to open one, other than that you’ve worked hard, haven’t done anything at all, or it’s just a great day out, how about “National Day?” some beer”. If Homer Simpson had what he wanted, it would be a city vacation. New Jersey is full of great beers and great breweries, here are some of the best, according to Steve Trevelise’s following Facebook.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos