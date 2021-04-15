Fashion
The men’s crop top is back. Just ask Bad Bunny.
Last night Bad Bunny was seen celebrating his WWE WrestleMania Victory in a strip club and we couldn’t help but notice what he was wearing. While the full fit was not visible on the Puerto Rican artists Instagram, where he touted the strip club festivities, a Instagram Story participants gave us a glimpse of Bad Bunnys’ full look: black pants, her iconic sunglasses and a black crop top. Benito even went so far as to accessorize the fit with a chain and rake (used in strip clubs to pick up bills), although we wish he wore a mask for his safety and the safety of others.
Bad Bunny is no stranger to eclectic fashion, but this look may be our favorite, thanks to her fully exposed stomach and a fitted combo that would make anyone’s mouth drool. The point is, men’s crop tops have been a long time coming and Benito is a strong advocate for the play to be mainstreamed. With the latest style popular in the ’80s and’ 90s, two fashionable eras now hugely in fashion, 2021 is the perfect time for crop tops to make a comeback.
A curtailed trend
Popularized by the Will Smith half-shirt in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Johnny Depps short soccer jersey Nightmare on Elm Street, the style ruled men’s fashion in the ’80s and’ 90s, applying not only to Hollywood stars, but also to sports. Dennis Rodman frequently flaunted his abs, while soccer players tore their jerseys in an attempt to show their stomachs. Of course, the style was favored in the music industry as well, with punk and pop legends Tommy Ramone and Prince rocking the crop on several occasions, making the top a popular punk look.
Born from athletics and masculinity, the garment derives from the culture of the gymnasium, where being shirtless was prohibited. Men had to wear crop tops if they wanted to flaunt their physique while still being allowed to work out. So, as a style historically associated with sports, punk rock, and masculinity, why does the men’s crop top spark so much hate now?
After appearing in commercials for Calvin Klein and openly gay celebrities, the style was quickly referred to as synonymous with fragile masculinity, a message that sadly still stands today. But as our perceptions of masculinity and body image change for the better, clothing has another chance to reappear and once again become a men’s fashion statement. After all, what’s more fragile about wearing a crop top or not wearing anything because of what other people think?
Cop the harvest
Take it from a woman, crop tops are sexy AF. Like the short that took over #hotgirlsummer, the men’s crop top has a retro sensibility paired with a sense of exposure, ideal for post-lockdown release, hopefully soon. The style celebrates body diversity and sex appeal, two things that have been lacking in men’s fashion for too long.
The style isn’t just endorsed by myself or Bad Bunny. Kid Cudi wore a muscular cropped t-shirt for his Coachella performance in 2014, and Dallas Cowboys backer Ezekiel Elliott made headlines for wearing a cropped button-down top in the 2016 NFL Draft. More recently, designers like Gucci, Fendi, Telfar and others have sent male models to the FW20 runway with tops cut just above the belly button and Romeo Beckham. flaunted her belly on Instagram just earlier this year.
People have also mobilized for the return of the style online. On the Tumblr blog Crop tops are for guys, user-submitted photos of guys in crop tops are posted to celebrate the glory days when it was common for men to wear short shirts. Tweets calling for the normalization of the cropped masculine look have also gone viral.
Even with the support of celebrities and social media, restoring crop tops will not be easy. As one Twitter user pointed out, men who don’t wear a shiny six-pack do not have the luxury of adopting the bold style due to the very real possibility that they will be harassed or ridiculed for it. . But in true Bad Bunny style, I do what I want I do what I want. Life is short, so make your t-shirts shorter.
