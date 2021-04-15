More details on the new German Fashion Week in Frankfurt – WWD





Germany’s youngest fashion event, Frankfurt Fashion Week, revealed new details today. The event – a mix of retail trade shows and fashion conferences – will take place July 5-9 under the slogan “Reform the Future”. The announcement of the event caused waves in mid-2020 when the local industry was informed that the fashion shows that had drawn most business visitors to Berlin Fashion Week were departing from the capital from the country’s arts, culture and nightlife to the more conservative German capital. , financial center, Frankfurt. The shows leaving were the Premium Show for high-end mainstream brands, Seek for streetwear and Neonyt for eco-friendly products. The less commercial aspects of Berlin Fashion Week remained in place. Since then, the event organizers from Frankfurt – Premium Group, responsible for the Premium and Seek fairs, and Frankfurt Messe, one of the world’s largest convention planners who hold conventions all over the world and own Neonyt – have been busy. One of their organizational coups is a partnership with the Fashion Conscious Campaign, which works with the United Nations, “to accelerate the engagement of global industry … to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 “. The Conscious Fashion Campaign is a presenting partner of Frankfurt Fashion Week and there will be a Sustainability Goals summit during the July congress. By 2023, alignment with the sustainability goals will be a prerequisite for all exhibitors in Frankfurt. Those who do not may find themselves without a place there, explains Anita Tillmann, managing partner of Premium Group. “We can’t expect everyone to do everything right around this topic, but we can expect that we will all be working together towards common goals,” she told WWD. Like most fashion weeks over the past year, the next Frankfurt event will be a hybrid affair, Tillmann added, with some events taking place in real life and under pandemic lockdown rules, and d ‘others online only. Due to the pandemic, Tillmann doesn’t think trade shows will ever be the same. “The totality [trade fair] the industry had to rethink things, ”she told WWD. In some ways, the enforced digital nature of conferences has been helpful, she noted, with more efficiency savings on travel and useful lessons for businesses that were not yet fully online. All the debates in Frankfurt – whether parades or conferences – will be available on a single online platform, which will continue to be broadcast throughout the year, she added. “But on the other hand, you need a place where the industry comes together. It’s a very emotional business, transactions are often done in person, ”Tillmann said. Parades for the general public and industry insiders are planned in Frankfurt, as well as live showcases of all kinds. This included a series of pop-up activities under the umbrella of Skate Week, or Sktwk, which was to include skate sessions, art shows and parties in the city. As of now, it’s not entirely clear how the pandemic will impact things, Tillmann said. This week, reports suggest the German federal government may consider extending the lockdown, which has only partial openings in retail, until June and may even talk about further tightening measures if the rate is infections in Germany continues to increase.







