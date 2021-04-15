Haynes Brown, Grady Land A-10, Men’s Soccer Honors





NEWPORT NEWS, Go.– Oscar Haynes Brown and Justin grady GW’s men’s soccer team have won recognition at all conferences for their game this spring, the Atlantic 10 reported on Wednesday afternoon. Haynes Brown was named all-A-10 first-team forward for the second time in his career, while Grady landed a second-team all-conference spot for his net work leading Buff’s national defense. and Blue. More, Tom cooklin and Sandro Weber were honored as part of the A-10 All-Academic team. Haynes Brown has returned to form after missing most of the 2019 season with injury. The London, England native leads GW with five goals in six appearances, an average of 0.83 goals per game which ranks seventh nationally. He closed the regular season on a high last Saturday, scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Davidson that helped the Buff and Blues secure a spot in this week’s A-10 championship. Also an all-conference sophomore pick in 2018, Haynes Brown has 49 points via 22 goals and five assists in 32 career games. A two-time A-10 Defensive Player of the Week, Grady has been excellent between the pipes this season, giving up just five goals while making 30 saves in eight games. The Wyncote, Pa. Goalie is 13th nationally in save percentage (.857) and 16th in goals-against average (0.58). His four shutouts have tied him for second in the A-10. It’s the first All-Conference honor for Grady, who made seven starts in 2019 as a rookie for the Buff and Blue. Meanwhile, Cooklin and Weber both excelled in the classroom while also being key contributors to GW’s midfield. A sophomore from Lewes, England, Cooklin has a 3.81 GPA as an exercise science major, and he also leads the team in assists with four. He scored his first goal of the season on Saturday at Davidson and also distributed a pair of assists en route to a career-high four points in the high-stakes victory. Weber has a 3.97 GPA in the graduate program in Sports Management. The Ettlingen, Germany native is tied with Cooklin for second among the Colonials with six points via two goals and two assists. He tallied points in four of six games against A-10 opponents, including the winning score against George Mason on April 3. This is the eighth consecutive season that GW has had at least one All-Academic pick and the sixth time in this race he has had multiple list winners. This week, Haynes Brown, Grady, Cooklin and Weber will look to help GW clinch an A-10 title in the Conference Championship. The Buff and Blue (4-2-2, 3-1-2 A-10) will face host Dayton in the semi-final Thursday at noon, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s final.

