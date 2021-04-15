Ecoalfs expands its sustainable fashion range with its Premium line – WWD

MILAN – Ecoalf’s mission to increase its sustainability reaches new heights with the introduction of its premium Ecoalf 1.0 line.

The Spanish brand known for its holistic approach to green fashion presents the line from autumn 2021 as a laboratory for its most innovative ecological solutions.

“It was time to launch this line. My dream from the start was to create a high-end sustainable collection that takes durability to the max. This is how I envisioned 1.0, which is the result of 10 years of R&D, ”founder and brand president Javier Goyeneche told WWD. The line is named after the brand’s brand name, which has only been used internally.

Composed of clothing and accessories for men and women with a minimal and clean fold, it highlights several fabrics exclusive to the line and never used before by Ecoalf, such as Kapok, a natural cellulose fiber from the dried fruits of the kapok tree. , which provides a soft and silky fabric; vegan leather, made from bio-based vegetable oil and grape waste, as well as Sorona vegetable polymers from DuPont and Solotex.

The line also extends Ecoalf’s Ocean Yarn signature to ready-to-wear and bags after being extensively tested and tried on shoes from the main collection. The yarn is spun from recycled plastic bottles collected at the bottom of the oceans thanks to their “Upcycling the Oceans” project carried out through a foundation created in 2015.

It includes common green textiles such as recycled cotton, which saves 1,466 liters of water and 5 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions. Since its inception in 2009, the company has amassed 520 eco-friendly fabrics to build on.

“We are trying to prove that we can have a sustainable premium brand in terms of the materials, the way we design and the philosophy behind it,” which includes avoiding overproduction and strict discount policies , said Goyeneche.

In line with the necessary investments, the Ecoalf 1.0 range is 30 to 50% more expensive than the brand’s usual products, with a price ranging from 60 euros for T-shirts to 700 euros for outerwear.

“We don’t want a limit because we want to explore new fabrics, for example for next season [spring 2022] we are going to launch a new filament that does not release any microfibers into the environment when you clean it. It’s a recycled nylon made from salvaged air bags, releasing 0.02 microfibers per wash, which is next to nothing, ”Goyeneche explained.

All of the company’s products are equipped with smart QR-based beacons that allow customers to discover key manufacturing and supply information through people, environment and traceability metrics and this tool will also be implemented in the Ecoalf 1.0 range.

The company has planned a distribution strategy for the 1.0 line, which is expected to be distributed through a small number of international high-end retailers, potentially opening up the brand to customer base. There will be around 20 stores in Spain, Germany and Japan that will carry the fall 2021 collection.

Boasting the slow but steady strategy, Goyeneche noted that “for many consumers the pandemic has shown a way that we have to start reacting and we have to redefine the business model to find a balance between the health of the planet and the future and current needs and it is obvious to many people that we now have a responsibility and an opportunity to redefine a lot of things, not only in the fashion sector which is a polluting industry, but also in general.

According to Goyeneche, this explains the resilience of the brand during the pandemic. Sales in 2020 increased by 78.5% to 25 million euros, against 14 million euros in 2019. The brand has flagships in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Berlin and Tokyo and is about to unveil a Parisian street door. du Temple at the end of August.

Founded in 2009, the company applied for and received B Corp certification in 2018 and underwent its second review and assessment, managing to improve its score by 28 points exceeding the 100 point threshold.