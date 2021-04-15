Men’s ‘short shorts’ are applauded on social media as the trend returns





Social media users have noticed that the hems of men’s shorts are getting shorter and many are supporting this changing trend. Big name celebrities like “This is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seem to be the catalysts that got people talking about men’s short shorts after photos of them wearing sportswear scalloped circulated online earlier this week. Ventimiglia, 43, was pictured in black shorts as he crossed a parking lot in West Hollywood. Meanwhile, Johnson, 48, shared a photo of himself wearing navy barley shorts as he went to the gym on Instagram. THE SHORT TREND OF THE “ NUDE ” GYM IS TO MAKE A DOUBLE TAKE ON SOCIAL MEDIA The two stars prompted Men’s health magazine to write an article that predicts that men’s short shorts will gain popularity this summer, especially among fitness enthusiasts. Director of Avant-Guide InstituteDaniel Levine told Fox News shorter men’s shorts are all the rage for 2021, according to a study of global consumer trends conducted by the company. “Micro shorts have been all the rage on Twitter for a few months now. It’s a celebrity-driven trend,” Levine wrote. “Teenage shorts are a safe way for gym rats to draw attention to their glutes. I guess when Bitcoin goes up, the length of the shorts also increases.” CARDI B TEAMS UP WITH REEBOK FOR THE FIRST CLOTHING COLLECTION It’s also not the first time that short shorts have had a moment in men’s fashion. The inner seams of men’s shorts have gone up and down throughout history. Athletic shorts were visibly short between the 1940s and 1980s before trends shifted to above or knee length or longer shorts. A lot Twitter users acknowledged this cyclical nature of fashion in articles expressing support or contempt for men’s short shorts. Despite differing positions on the trend, most tweets looked positively at short shorts. LULULEMON SPIKE SALES AMONG CORONAVIRUS AS ATHLETICS TREND GROWS “The men are about to put on their WNBA jerseys, bib shorts and gold / white gold chains,” Astasia Will, a Twitter user and marketer, wrote in a tweet she shared last Thursday. She also joked that the trend for liberating shorts would lead to a “hot summer for boys.” Likewise, the Australian singer Holiday Sidewinder tweeted its approval for Tuesday. “No shame in admitting that the short shorts on men pull the strings from my heart,” Sidewinder wrote. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Meanwhile, some Twitter users have expressed their aversion to shorts that are too short on men, including Adam Moussa, senior social media manager at Eaters. “Cancel me for that idc, but your thighs will look better if they have a little more fabric to strain against,” Moussa wrote in a retweet of the viral Ventimiglias shorts. “It’s a pro-5 inch account.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER The vast majority of sportswear retailers still carry a large portion of shorts with longer interior seams of about 10 inches in length. Some of the shorter shorts sold at Under Armor and Nike measure between two and seven inches, while the shorter shorts from Lululemon Athleticas measure between four and five inches and the shortest shorts from Champions are between five and seven inches.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos