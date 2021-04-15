Fashion
Shopping for fashionable pop culture moments, from “Gossip Girl” to “Almost Famous”
Pop culture, nostalgia and fashion go hand in hand, take a look at the recent 20th anniversary fanfare of Josie and the Pussycats or the beloved aesthetic of the year 2000 Lizzie McGuire. Sometimes some of us just miss the time to wear flared pants and platform sandals, and with the help of streaming platforms, many Gen Z and Millennials are turning to shows. of television and movies that they grew up watching as a source of fashion inspiration.
In a recent YouTube video for Vogue, the sister trio behind Grammy-nominated group Haim showcased all the outfits they would wear in a week. For one of the days, bassist Este Haim wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top that I found strangely familiar: it is the top that Lindsay Lohan wore Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, when her character auditions for a role in the school play singing a song by her favorite (albeit fictional) band, Sidarthur.
Obviously, I had to know if Este knew the pop cultural significance behind this top because, although that makes it a very Voguedignified outfit is so much more than that. Like someone who was 6 when Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen came out, I literally grew up watching and loving this iconic movie, released two months before Bad girls released in 2004.
Luckily, Este revealed to NYLON how she came to own this precious top, and yes, she realizes the importance of shirts in pop culture. I was working at Wasteland, a vintage resale store in Burbank, in 2010 when this really cool girl came to sell her clothes. I was at the buying counter with my best friend Grover and pulled out the JPG top and thought: Wow, it’s sick.
That’s when Este turned around to show the shirt to his friend, to which he responded by snatching it from her hands and saying: If you don’t buy it, I will. Este responded by saying that she knew she had seen this top before, but couldn’t remember where from, so she asked Grover if he knew where it came from. He was trying to play cool in front of the customers, so in his breath he said: Take it and I’ll tell you later, Este remembered. So I bought it, and after work Grover sent me a still of Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen from Lindsay Lohan in this top and then texted, Life Can Be So Good at Random.
Of course, it’s not just Este who appreciates (and wears) trendy pieces worn in well-known productions of yesteryear. Fashionista.com editor-in-chief, Tyler mccall, is, in part, known for her love for Gossip Girl see his Instagram series #WaldorfWednesday and #SerenaSaturday for proof and this results in the purchase and the wearing of parts worn in the living room. This includes a pink and white floral Balenciaga dress found on The RealReal (as worn by Blair Waldorf in the Season 4 finale of Gossip Girl) and a crystal headband with Jennifer behr sale of samples. Because I’m so familiar with the series, I’m pretty good at spotting coins on The RealReal or eBay, McCall explains. But I also searched for dedicated terms namely, Blair Waldorf on sites like Poshmark.
Another show that offers nostalgic style inspiration is High fidelity, which stars Zo Kravitz in a romantic comedy series based on the 2000 film of the same name, which starred her mother, Lisa Bonet. Although the series was canceled after just one season, its influence on fashion remains stronger than ever. Case in point: Liza Sokol, Fashionista.com’s senior audience development manager, purchased several pieces that exactly match (or closely match) the show, including the Dickies T-shirt and mini set – pleated skirts that characterize Kravitz, Rob, effortlessly rocking the streets of New York.
Sokol managed to find the exact top on Amazon as well as a similar tennis skirt elsewhere, and she already had the same low-cut Vans paired with white socks. I like to imagine that anyone who is a fan of the show would see me on the street and get it, like a secret joke between friends, especially because the show was canceled by mistake, she claims. Justice for Rob!
With the rise of the 70s style influencing the latest trends, Almost known is back in the sartorial limelight, thanks mainly to Penny Lane, played by Kate Hudson. La Carmina, a fashion blogger from Vancouver, teamed up with a friend to hunt down vintage coats similar to the ones Hudson rocks in sheepskin and suede in the movie. One of my best friends at school, Molly Weingart, was also a fashion enthusiast and fascinated by film, says La Carmina. We would often go shopping and dress for parties together, so we made it our mission to find matching coats like hers.
The duo then headed to vintage stores around St. Marks Place in the East Village, and they both managed to find coats that matched the Penny Lane aesthetic perfectly. Much like the character they sought to emulate did, La Carmina and Weingart took photos of their city breaks, which included meeting artistic New Yorkers and drinking the free wine at an opening of Art Gallery.
In addition to resale sites like eBay, Etsy, and Poshmark, WornOnTV.net has been another valuable fashion resource in pop culture since the website launched in 2012. In total, Linda Wilks, founder of WornOnTVs, has found over 93,000 exact matches with pieces worn in over 350 catwalks, such as he is seen in some 61,000 outfits. Finding these items is not always easy. As Wilks reveals to NYLON, if the character regularly wears the same brands or stores, that’s always a good place to start. If that fails or I don’t have this information, I head over to Google and use some very specific keywords related to the item. Keywords should capture unique elements about an article that sets it apart from anything else. A red dress on Google will not be enough!
Unsurprisingly, this buying phenomenon exists beyond the Internet. A store in Burbank, California known as It’s a wrap sells only clothing worn on the big (and small) screen, thanks to an impressive roster of studio clients that includes NBC, CBS, Warner Bros., Paramount and Sony. The store, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, has pieces from Friends, Seinfeld, Jane the Virgin, Star Trek, and Office like his most popular items, says longtime owner Tiara Nappi. One of the best selling items over the years? the Puffy Shirt worn by Jerry Seinfeld in a 1993 episode Seinfeld.
Obviously the shows and movies of the past and in the present have long influenced what we wear. Look no further than the impact of Bridgertonthe fashions and subsequent rise of the Regencycore aesthetic, as well as the styles seen Grown-ish, Emily in Paris, The Undoing and Coming 2 America. In addition, the Gossip Girl the restart, which is still being filmed, is being already praised for his fashion choices (based only on paparazzi photos) ahead of its official HBO Max debut this year.
While the pandemic may have limited our ability to find fashion inspiration in person, what we’ve been tracking on our laptops and TV screens has more than quelled our sartorial appetite and they surely will continue to do so. for years.
