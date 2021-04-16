Take a look at seven male performers who rocked a dress





After Kid Cudi rocked an Off-White Virgil Abloh dress on the anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, it made things very clear. Cudi wasn’t the first or the last male artist to wear a dress. So we wanted to take a moment to honor all the best moments we’ve seen male performers rock dresses on an international stage – which killed him as well. As the great leader of Nirvana said in 1993, “Men wearing dresses are not controversial.” Harry Styles Around this time, Styles rocked a number of different dresses for the December issue of American Voguelast year, where he said, “When you take off Theres clothes for men and clothes for women, once you remove the barriers, you obviously open the arena in which you can play.” Young thug The rapper once rocked a dress for the cover of his album,JEFFERY.In an interview withGQwhere he was asked why he was wearing “women’s clothing”, he replied: “Because women’s clothing is [slimmer] than men’s clothing. The jeans I’m wearing right now are women’s jeans. But they fit the way they’re supposed to fit. Like a rock star. The only thing I probably have in men are briefs. T-shirts. Ninety percent of my clothes are women. “ Outkast Going back to 2001, Andre 3000 rocked a dress for the cover of their hit ‘Ms. Jackson ‘. Jaden smith In 2016, Jaden Smith jumped into something considered a little more feminine. While the ‘Rainbow Bap’ singer didn’t wear a dress, he was styled in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton kit, which included a skirt. In his caption, he thanked the brand saying, “Thank you so much for the opportunity to make an impact on this world.” Kid cudi Mr. Rager has proven that whatever he can do, he can do better with a dress. The artist took to theSaturday Night Livein a kit designed by prolific designer Virgil Abloh on the anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death. Kurt Cobain Last but not least, we have the frontman of Nirvana who wore a floral button-down dress on the cover of the September 1993 issue of The face (and several times thereafter). It was in that iconic interview titled “ Who Gives A Frock? in which he said, “I like to wear dresses because they are comfortable. Men wearing dresses are not controversial. To learn more about this topic, follow the Fashion & Beauty Observer.







