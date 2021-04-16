Fashion
Alabama baseball beats Auburn in Walk-Off mode, 8-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –On a wild night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Alabama baseball beat its Auburn State rival in 10 innings with a single from second-year outfielder Owen Diodati.
The game went back and forth in the first five innings, but the Crimson Tide ultimately prevailed in Game 1 of the series Thursday night in Tuscaloosa.
“Dude what a great college baseball game,” Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. “Just back and forth and you know, we said to our guys before the game, ‘This is the best hitting team we’ve played so far,’ and the ball was flying today. We knew it was going to take some twisted numbers and the four times Auburn has scored we have responded in the lower half of the inning. “
After a scoreless first, the Tigers took a 1-0 lead with just one out at home by outfielder Steven Williams. However, the Crimson Tide responded at the bottom of the inning with a two-out, two-run home run by first baseman Drew Williamson to give Alabama the early lead.
The Crimson Tide added two more points in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from receiver Sam Praytor and another RBI single from Diodati, who played as designated hitter for the night.
The game went back and forth, with each trading team passing through the bottom of the fifth, when the game got stuck in a 6-6 tie.
At the top of the eighth, Auburn center fielder Kason Howell threw a home run over the center wall of the field. The bullet traveled about 400 feet to one of the deepest parts of the park.
However, at the end of the eighth, Praytor managed a solo home run to tie the game again. With the teams tied at seven points apiece, the game headed into the ninth inning.
Redshirt’s right-hander Landon Green entered the game early in the ninth and pulled the Tigers out in order, giving Crimson Tide a chance to take the game late in the inning. Auburn wasn’t going to go down that easily, however, with left-hander Tigers Carson Skipper doing the same.
And just like that, the game unfolded in extra rounds.
Green started the 10th inning with three near-perfect strikeouts, hitting all three batters in succession with Praytor’s help on a remarkable play out of the safety net to make the pitch first on a strikeout in the dirt.
After back-to-back singles from Zane Denton and Praytor, Diodati – who was 1 for 4 that night – entered the batter’s box. On the first throw he saw, Diodati threw the ball into the right corner. Denton advanced to the house from second base, and the Crimson Tide won the game 7-6, player style.
After the match, Diodati recapped the kick-off.
“Accessories to my teammates,” said Diodati. “Will Hamiter came to me before the round and just said ‘[The curveball] starts at your shoulders, don’t give up. It will fall over there for a strike. […] This is a bit like what happened with this first pitch. I was lucky enough to see him and he fell in there and I was lucky to have a good swing on it. “
With the success of Diodati, the bullpen was the other title. Starter Tyler Ras pitched four innings and allowed six runs and eight hits. However, reliever Will Freeman came out of the reliever box and also pitched four innings, allowing just one inning on three hits on 15 batters.
Green (3-0) took the win for his two innings on the mound. Green struck out all six batters in sequence, striking out four of them.
“He’s mean, man,” Bohannon said of Green. “He’s nasty. […] He was extinct. Just nasty stuff and it’s going to be a big part of our success for the rest of the year.
Skipper (0-2) for Auburn was grappling with defeat.
With the win, Alabama goes to 21-12 overall and 6-7 in the SEC game. Auburn is now 13-17 with the win and is 1-12 in the conference. Thursday’s victory marks Crimson Tide’s fifth in a row.
“I really like the mentality of this club right now,” said Bohannon. “They just bring that, man, and they just keep playing – they just keep playing – and I hope since we’re more successful than we try to add to it. We can’t start running. after the playoffs. Go play. We have more than half of it [of] our league game is gone. Just go play, and they do a great job. We must continue to do so. “
The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will resume play on Friday night in Game 2 of the three-game series (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network +).
