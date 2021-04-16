Eleonora’s Womanpower.it emerges as an unparalleled beauty standard in fashion blogs





How many times have you read about a particular beauty standard that isn’t really about you? Women have faced a lot of discrimination because of their appearance, the standard of beauty being something completely unrealistic. This is concerning because women come in all shapes and sizes; each of these beautiful ladies deserves equal representation in the fashion industry. Eleonora Bernardi Zizola creates Womanpower.it, a blog that can change your outlook on the fashion world. Womanpower.it prioritizes different beauty standards for women, which are usually not covered by different blogs. Womanpower.it prioritizes different beauty standards for women, which are usually not covered by different blogs. They bring together fashion designers from around the world who use their social media platforms to positively influence people, raising awareness of how different people with completely unique body structures can conform to realistic fashion standards. They can be curved, skinny, short, tall and short – whether it’s a glass shape or an A shape, everyone is looked at here too! This is because the type of clothing you choose for yourself should match your body type, and very skinny or curvy girls most of the time find it difficult to identify with due to the lack of representation. Womanpower.it’s fashion designers have sorted it all out for you; their blog works like magic! Eleonora is also very popular on social media, besides being known for running her successful fashion blog womanpower.it. She has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and loves to share about the beautiful city of Venice, where she was born and raised. Spreading positive vibes and effective advice, Eleonora is also a professional player. She was only 14 when she left for Rome to become a basketball player, training and multitasking to be one of the best. Her stimulating personality is one more reason her womanpower.it blog is running successfully, fashion ideas and positive awareness in general are promising. It takes a lot more than just hard work for a person to create a successful blog and maintain a distinguished personality. Eleonora Bernardi Zizola put everything in womanpower.it, her goal was to give as much importance as possible to the page, to respond to emails and to come up with innovative ideas. She works with a very efficient and successful team that continues to communicate from time to time to make sure that she is powerful, she brings something new every time. I’m sure you’ll check out their page as soon as you finish reading; I can guarantee you won’t regret it.







