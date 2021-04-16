In memory of a lost girl, a boutique offers free ball gowns





Rylie’s nonprofit ARK, which stands for Random Acts of Kindness, is run by a mother who lost her daughter in a terrible accident three years ago.

CASTLE ROCK, Colorado A boutique in Castle Rock has suspended daily operations to ensure every student has the chance to experience a prom in style. Be Happy Boutique said he offered hundreds of prom dresses. They go out of their way for students with personal buyers to help them find the perfect dress and for photographers to make the experience something special. Shop owner Meghann Guentensberger also runs a nonprofit called Rylie’s ARK in memory of his daughter Rylie. ARK stands for “Random Acts of Kindness”. Rylie died almost four years ago at the age of 12 after a car crashed into a Parker store where she was shopping for new running shoes with her mother. RELATED: Young Girl Crashed in Car at Parker Racing Store Dies RELATED: Parker PD: No Fees in Fatal Running Store Crash The girl was known to do nice things. “What we’re seeing here is our way of being nice right now, and that’s giving ball gowns to any girl that walks through that door,” Guentensberger said. The store collected 600 prom dresses last January and February, then COVID-19 hit and put the gift on hold so there were plenty of dresses for each girl. The giveaway aims to remove the barriers associated with the cost of a prom dress, ensure that every girl has the chance to experience the joy of the prom, and create an experience that will change girls’ outlook on themselves and on themselves. what is possible in their life. The store said it was offering the dresses, more than 600 dresses of all styles and sizes for free, with no questions asked until Sunday. > Click here for more information on how to book a fitting. “Seeing all of these dresses fill a full store is really awesome,” Guentensberger said. “I love being back in the locker room or looking around and seeing the girls spinning around and the fabric goes up, and their faces light up, even under a mask, you can just see their eyes are so big.” She said she had heard so many stories from girls and families visiting the store to buy a dress. “The laughs are just amazing, that’s one of the things I miss the most; Rylie having passed away four years ago, we don’t hear that laughter, and so it warms my heart to hear these girls laughing that way and see them swirling around in a mirror and make them realize how good they are. are beautiful inside and out. “ RELATED: ‘Rylie’s Run’ Commemorates Lost Loved Ones Girls who receive the free dresses are invited to “Be the Ripple” and spread cuteness in some way, big or small, in their future. RELATED: Grade 4 Class Raises Almost $ 5,000 to Bring Clean Water to Third World Country RELATED: Denver Nonprofit Helps Both Restaurants, Those Who Are Hungry SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Featured Stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos