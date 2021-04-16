Vestige offering a customizable tribute to square t-shirts – WWD





Vestige, a New York-based menswear brand known for its inspired approach to the art of graphic t-shirts, has partnered with the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to preserving and promoting artistic achievements of these pioneers of the Bauhaus movement. , on a capsule collection with an unusual touch. Unlike other capsules, this one offers a fully customizable “Tribute to the Square” T-shirt where customers can choose the color scheme of the shirt and the square. The capsule will be launched next week. “Homage to the Square” is Josef Albers’ most famous work. The artist started the series in 1950 and, over 26 years, has created hundreds of variations of the classical composition. People around the world have been inspired by the works, including Michelle Obama, who exhibited “Study for Homage to the Square: Asking” in the White House’s former family dining room during its 2015 renovation. works have also been exhibited in galleries around the world, including the Guggenheim, the Metropolitan Museum, MoMA, the Whitney and others. The customizable T-shirt will retail for $ 48 and there will also be “Tribute to the Square” sweatshirts, camp shirts, swimsuits and other graphic T-shirts offered in the capsule that launches today. Mark DiMuzio and Kyle Derleth, Co-Founders of Vestige, said: “At Vestige, we are passionate about creating works of art in clothing. Artist collaborations are at the heart of our design process and we are particularly proud to publish the second part of our collaboration with the prestigious Josef and Anni Albers Foundation. We have always admired the work of Josef Albers, and this collection is a testament to the lasting impact he has had on the world of art and design. ‘Homage to the Square’ is a work of art that has been incorporated into many lifestyle objects over the past century, but we were especially excited to bring it to life as the first customizable T, ”said they continued. “We worked with the Albers Foundation to develop selected color palettes to embody the work of Josef Albers and the interplay of colors while giving people the freedom to play and express themselves. Lucy Swift Weber, Licensing Officer for the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, said this “joyful collaboration… captures the spirit of Josef Albers and his core belief in inspiring people to see and appreciate color. By creating this collaboration, we reaffirm the conviction that art is not just for walls and exists everywhere. We were able to incorporate the rules, precision, and tools that Josef Albers designed to open the door to something new in the form of wearable art. Vestige was created in 2014 to reinvent graphic T-shirts through artist collaborations.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos