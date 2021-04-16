Are short shorts ever really okay?

The short shorts argument

By David Levesley, News & Features Editor, GQ.co.uk

Short shorts are the sartorial equivalent of fugu: delicious, in part because of the risk they present. Not only is there the inevitable slippage at the bottom that a truly perilous pair presents to anyone, but also a number of other challenges: Pick the wrong fit and you’re Richard Simmonds, the wrong fabric and you’re someone who forgot to put his pants in his gym bag.

But then the short shorts have no interest in being easy. Nothing to celebrate, after all, has ever been. Much like all of my friends in 6th grade testing how far they could hang their standard skirt before the German doubles, short shorts offer, in all their forms, something that men are so rarely good at engaging with: an ability to test how sexy you are. may be.

So, is it the fear, for so many men, that an outfit’s thirst trap is laden with homosexual panic? Eve Kosofsky Sedgwick would say: potentially. Men think it’s a top or a full suit if you want to show off, but short shorts offer something a little more subtle and therefore still terrifying to a sex known for obsessing over black and white binaries: What if my choice of outfit is both totally appropriate and makes you think I might have a nice pair of brooches?

While it’s easy to suggest that an aversion to short shorts only exists because straight men have come to associate them with the societal belief that male self-esteem is a bit gay, it is fitting. note that sometimes the call comes from inside the house. I, a queer man, have probably been a more vocal opponent of the short film than any straight man I know, who has probably gotten quite used to wearing it for sports. No, in fact I too have been a victim of homophobia in my loathing for a fashion item that I now wear so often that I fear it will turn into some kind of racing gag.

Once upon a time, I was deeply anti-short. To me, they were the symbol of a sort of queer aesthetic that I found inappropriate: a rogue gallery of nimble sodomites who dressed like 1970s pornstars from San Francisco. They were the symbol, to me, of a kind of wickedness, vanity and peacock that I thought kicked homosexuals away. But if you had asked me against whom or how, I couldn’t have told you.

Over time, however, I realized that the problem was never the men who wore short shorts, but entirely within myself: if a man wants to wear the tightest, tallest ensemble in the world? Ellesse shorts for London Pride, the only person they make a statement about themselves. The muscular bodies and the weird style next to the erotica didn’t try to say I wasn’t good enough; it was simply to say that it was something that men could, potentially, be.

Listen: I’m not exactly a guy. Short shorts aren’t meant to be something I wear. But do you know who told me I shouldn’t do this? Me, me and me. The same internal voice that told me the mesh was unsightly and taking your top off at a club was narcissistic. Now there is nothing more glorious in my life than putting on a pair of cropped shorts (which almost by the very nature of their design means I’ll be in a jockstrap too) and a little cropped top and go in a nightclub. They are comfortable! Ventilated! And let me show off a tattoo that I locked onto my right thigh, specifically placed so I can show it off in the summer, lying outside a Tottenham warehouse at six in the morning.

Where once I feared I would be ignored or mocked for choices like this, now I realized that everyone was thrilled to see me in the shorts club. To see this love of male body positivity and queer fashion trends getting closer and closer to the mainstream? Well, it can only be beneficial to develop my ever expanding collection. Join me: the list of members is, ironically, quite long.

The argument against short shorts (ish)

By Teo van den Broeke, Style and Grooming Director

Having just read my esteemed colleagues’ response above, and having looked even more intently than I have seen before at the main image of this room, I think I may need to change my angle a bit.

There was a part of me, maybe a more prudish part that was perhaps determined not to be with the kids and their five-inch ruler (for those not in the know, TikTok’s all-knowing tweens have Decreed last year that anything over five inches should be quashed, and the argument is still flamboyant on social media), but it’s undeniably true that there is something excellent cheeky, brilliantly bold and very slightly batshit about wearing shorts in public that could just as easily double as underpants, and its self-made me falters.

It’s a state of affairs that the smartest part of my brain especially struggles to cope with, not least because I’m a very tall man and short shorts have a habit of making me look like Treebeard in pants. hot. And there’s the fact that any etiquette rulebook one might want to consult dictates that shorts just aren’t the thing. Even Tom Ford, a master of sartorial sharpness, yes, but an all too famous sex being said: A man should never wear shorts in town. Flip-flops and city shorts are never appropriate. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach. And, well, what Tom says goes.

But after our last year of greatest discontent, a period in which we have become more familiar with comfort clothing and workout gear than ever before in our wardrobe history, there is something to About short shorts that look both timely and correct. Life is short (and the period in which we can reasonably get away with wearing clothes that rub the thighs is even shorter), which means that, at the moment, it seems almost amoral, if not pandemic positive, to wear something other than tiny flossers. at any given time.

The truth is, after all, short films don’t demonstrate anything if they don’t demonstrate commitment. Where Bermuda shorts and tailored shorts, which end just above the knee, might, on the surface at least, denote good taste and a certain stylistic suspicion, they are also a bit of a loophole. Sitting in the same sartorial wheelhouse as the pedal pushers and long overcoats, there’s a laziness halfway through the house in their ease of carrying the equivalent of ordering a Caesar salad with the dressing on the side. because you don’t like anchovies, which makes them uninspiring. A sartorial nothingness impossible to celebrate that only those who don’t care would care to wear.

Then there’s the fact that I’m a gay male, and as Levesleys asserts above, the very idea that I might even consider being anti-shorts is nothing less than the most fit. blatant internalized homophobia and so I just have to accept them as my fate.

And other than anything else, short shorts are fun. They are the kind of thing you would only wear in a place where you are going to have a really good time. You put on short shorts for a pool party, for example, or for an hour Pia Colada at a beach bar, but you’re unlikely to wear short shorts for a funeral (unless you’re that manager). short film lover, Luke Day) and life is not a funeral, people, so, well, be like David Levesley and Luke Day, be less like me and wear more short shorts. You will also get a better tan.

