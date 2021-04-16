Fashion
I’m a 28 year old fashion editor and I can’t stop thinking about these H&M items
Do I like a beautiful designer find? Yes of course. Do I also like the pleasure of finding fashionable clothes at affordable prices? Again, yes. One of my all-time favorite places when I need anything from basics to current trends is H&M. Even though I look at clothes all day for a living, I never find myself too exhausted to scroll through. New H&M section. In case you were wondering, I rarely click without adding something to my cart.
If you’re in the mood for an old-fashioned shopping spree, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, you’ll see a list of 32 H&M items that this 28-year-old fashion editor is now looking at. Whether you’re looking for an affordable yet trendy swimsuit or just need to restock a few basics, this list is here for you.
H&M Ribbed tank top ($ 18)
I’m constantly on the hunt for the perfect white tank top, and I think I just found it for under $ 20 no less.
H&M Long satin shirt ($ 30)
This bubblegum pink shirt is something I plan to experience all season long.
H&M Sun glasses ($ 10)
I mean, they cost $ 10.
H&M High-waisted straight jeans ($ 40)
These jeans look so chic.
H&M Underwired swimsuit ($ 25)
The texture of this costume makes it so expensive.
H&M Linen blend long dress ($ 50)
This dress is simply stunning.
H&M Denim shirt jacket ($ 35)
Canadian tuxedos are going to be all the rage soon. Tell a friend.
H&M Small bag ($ 15)
It will be the little bag that could.
H&M Voluminous linen-blend dress ($ 35)
Perfect to wear when you don’t know what to wear.
H&M Oversized cotton shirt ($ 35)
When I say I’m obsessed with this shirt
H&M Braided sandals ($ 18)
No one would ever guess that it was just $ 18.
H&M Unpadded bikini top ($ 25)
If you don’t have a classic black bikini yet, do yourself a favor and buy this one.
H&M Ribbed trousers ($ 15)
Now, this is the way you relax in style.
H&M Alpaca blend cardigan ($ 60)
Sweater sets are the trend that just won’t stop.
H&M High straight jeans ($ 40)
H&M always has the denim trends you are looking for.
H&M Braided shopper ($ 60)
Yet another discovery from H&M that seems to triple the price.
H&M Wide-leg suede pants ($ 349)
Wait until you see the matching jacket.
H&M Ribbed knit shorts ($ 18)
A comfortable set you will want to live in.
H&M Square cotton shirt ($ 25)
There is something about a pajama set that makes me feel really tight.
H&M High waist bootcut jeans ($ 40)
You can never go wrong with bootcut jeans.
H&M Skirt with slit on the front ($ 40)
Calling all minimalists.
H&M Platform sandals ($ 25)
The thicker the sandal, the better. At least, that’s what I’m telling myself.
H&M Drawstring tank top ($ 13)
Gen Z will love this one.
H&M Oversized satin shirt ($ 50)
This rich hue will pair well with almost any of your favorite neutral clothes.
H&M Mules ($ 25)
A summer staple indeed.
H&M Short cardigan ($ 40)
Cardigans have turned out to be one of my all-time favorite staples in my wardrobe.
H&M Cotton poplin shirt ($ 30)
Yes, I have an obsession with oversized buttons.
H&M Bikini bottom ($ 13)
Simple but amazing.
H&M Wide-leg pleated detail trousers ($ 60)
An easy way to tackle sewing on a hot day.
H&M Denim shirt jacket ($ 35)
Looking for a light and cute diaper? Look no further.
H&M Loose high straight jeans ($ 35)
Loose jeans are the denim trend that every fashion girl is trying on right now.
H&M Oversized coat ($ 50)
Another great idea for a layer of light before you go!
Then, shop the best swimwear under $ 100.
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
