I’m a 28 year old fashion editor and I can’t stop thinking about these H&M items

Do I like a beautiful designer find? Yes of course. Do I also like the pleasure of finding fashionable clothes at affordable prices? Again, yes. One of my all-time favorite places when I need anything from basics to current trends is H&M. Even though I look at clothes all day for a living, I never find myself too exhausted to scroll through. New H&M section. In case you were wondering, I rarely click without adding something to my cart.

If you’re in the mood for an old-fashioned shopping spree, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, you’ll see a list of 32 H&M items that this 28-year-old fashion editor is now looking at. Whether you’re looking for an affordable yet trendy swimsuit or just need to restock a few basics, this list is here for you.

H&M Ribbed tank top ($ 18)

I’m constantly on the hunt for the perfect white tank top, and I think I just found it for under $ 20 no less.

H&M Long satin shirt ($ 30)

This bubblegum pink shirt is something I plan to experience all season long.

H&M Sun glasses ($ 10)

I mean, they cost $ 10.

H&M High-waisted straight jeans ($ 40)

These jeans look so chic.

H&M Underwired swimsuit ($ 25)

The texture of this costume makes it so expensive.

H&M Linen blend long dress ($ 50)

This dress is simply stunning.

H&M Denim shirt jacket ($ 35)

Canadian tuxedos are going to be all the rage soon. Tell a friend.

H&M Small bag ($ 15)

It will be the little bag that could.

H&M Voluminous linen-blend dress ($ 35)

Perfect to wear when you don’t know what to wear.

H&M Oversized cotton shirt ($ 35)

When I say I’m obsessed with this shirt

H&M Braided sandals ($ 18)

No one would ever guess that it was just $ 18.

H&M Unpadded bikini top ($ 25)

If you don’t have a classic black bikini yet, do yourself a favor and buy this one.

H&M Ribbed trousers ($ 15)

Now, this is the way you relax in style.

The story continues

H&M Alpaca blend cardigan ($ 60)

Sweater sets are the trend that just won’t stop.

H&M High straight jeans ($ 40)

H&M always has the denim trends you are looking for.

H&M Braided shopper ($ 60)

Yet another discovery from H&M that seems to triple the price.

H&M Wide-leg suede pants ($ 349)

Wait until you see the matching jacket.

H&M Ribbed knit shorts ($ 18)

A comfortable set you will want to live in.

H&M Square cotton shirt ($ 25)

There is something about a pajama set that makes me feel really tight.

H&M High waist bootcut jeans ($ 40)

You can never go wrong with bootcut jeans.

H&M Skirt with slit on the front ($ 40)

Calling all minimalists.

H&M Platform sandals ($ 25)

The thicker the sandal, the better. At least, that’s what I’m telling myself.

H&M Drawstring tank top ($ 13)

Gen Z will love this one.

H&M Oversized satin shirt ($ 50)

This rich hue will pair well with almost any of your favorite neutral clothes.

H&M Mules ($ 25)

A summer staple indeed.

H&M Short cardigan ($ 40)

Cardigans have turned out to be one of my all-time favorite staples in my wardrobe.

H&M Cotton poplin shirt ($ 30)

Yes, I have an obsession with oversized buttons.

H&M Bikini bottom ($ 13)

Simple but amazing.

H&M Wide-leg pleated detail trousers ($ 60)

An easy way to tackle sewing on a hot day.

H&M Denim shirt jacket ($ 35)

Looking for a light and cute diaper? Look no further.

H&M Loose high straight jeans ($ 35)

Loose jeans are the denim trend that every fashion girl is trying on right now.

H&M Oversized coat ($ 50)

Another great idea for a layer of light before you go!

Then, shop the best swimwear under $ 100.

This article was originally published on Who what to wear

Learn more about Who What Wear