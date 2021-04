Why the big shiny dress will be a fashion staple after the lockdown | Dresses for women

As we prepare to take off our jogging bottoms and tentatively reintroduce our lower halves to the world, retailers are betting on the bright big dress as the look of the socially distant summer. Breezable, voluminous and forgiving are some of the terms designers use for the loose, mid-length style ubiquitous in today’s collections. This week, Marks & Spencer launched a line of patterned midi dresses in collaboration with Ghost. Next week, John Lewis and independent label Kemi Telford will team up for a collection of spacious and bright patterned dresses. At & Other Stories, the current crop includes a marigold silk dress with a Bridgerton-inspired neckline, produced in collaboration with Rejina Pyo. The global fashion shopping platform Lyst reports an 87% increase in searches for voluminous dresses year over year. On eBay, year-over-year searches for the tiered midi dress increased 158% and the puff sleeve maxi dress by 130%. A Ghost / Marks & Spencer design. Photography: M&S The peer-to-peer rental app By Rotation reports a 600% increase in bookings since the lockdown roadmap was announced, with dresses accounting for 70% of that. We’re all used to putting comfort first, having spent much of this past year in loungewear, so these flowy and breathable types of dresses are a great go-between, its founder, Eshita Kabra said. -Davies. The mood has undoubtedly changed when it comes to daily dressing, said Jo Bennett, head of women’s fashion at John Lewis, who reports an 89% increase in dress sales year over year. . We believe the airy dress is the perfect transitional piece, offering great style without compromising the comfort we’ve been used to. While they may need to be layered over thermals, polo collars, tights, sneakers or hiking boots in beer gardens, until the mercury rises, these dresses are on. in practical respects, their forgiving proportions rendering pre-Covid concerns such as hair removal, fake tanning and tailoring moot. Basically, they feel like loose, light, and luminous freedom, perfect for dancing in the sun, feeling happy and empowered (or trying to do it!) After this horrific year, said dress historian Amber Butchart. There is also an echo of the dress change that happened in the Roaring Twenties. While these styles don’t directly refer to a 1920s aesthetic, there is certainly a parallel when it comes to some 1920s evening wear that might feature a loose or low waist and light fabrics emphasizing the movement that helps dance, she said. Maybe we’ll make our way this summer.

