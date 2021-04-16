15 Cottagecore fashion brands to buy in 2021





courtesy You may remember the “cottagecorefashion trend that emerged from the early 40s of 2020. Since we were all staying at home, it’s easy to see why the style took so much steam: It was an escape to imagine ourselves in a quaint cottage or country living when you wear one of these romantic and airy styles.You might travel to a world where your only responsibilities are tending a garden, baking a pie, or taking a leisurely stroll looks awesome, doesn’t it? And if you’re a fan the good news is it’s not going anywhere, the aesthetic is perfect now that we move into the warmer months spring and summer. Hill House Home and its now iconic “Nap Dress” only made the style even more popular. They are loose and comfortable silhouettes that have an artisanal quality, whether they incorporate lace, ruffles, crochet, smocking or embroidery. Because there are so many more brands that fall into this category, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best cottagecore fashion brands so you can channel all the relaxing vibes. If you want to browse even more similar styles, click on the links to shop nap dresses and house dresses. (Yes, they overlap, but the former is more about napping and the latter is lounging. Enjoy!) Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Hill House You already know the brand’s famous “Nap Dresses”, and they really are as comfortable as people say. Get one in any figure and you will feel like you are you Bridgerton episode. BUY NOW 2 Make You can certainly imagine that you are living in a country cottage while wearing one of the models of this brand. We can dream, right? BUY NOW 3 Hi Lucie Lucy Akin launched the Los Angeles-based label in 2017, and she’s got a ton of cottagecore-inspired pieces like casual dresses and peasant tops. BUY NOW 4 Roam Vintage Organized by Natasha Zoë Garrett, this vintage boutique offers so many unique pieces that will look right at home in an idyllic setting surrounded by flowers and gardens. (Or even just your little apartment.) BUY NOW 5 By me Hello dreamy white dresses! You’ll find more spacious pieces with this brand, but it also has designs with collars and bows that are extremely worthy of compliments. BUY NOW 6 Christy dawn With its smocks, ruffles, flowers, lace finishes, etc., the pastoral aesthetic of this brand screams “cottagecore”. It also uses dead materials for an ecological bonus. BUY NOW 7 Psychic outlaw Funny thing about this tag! You can send an old quilt or bandanas and you can get your own one of a kind jacket or dress. Brilliant, eh? So you can have that homemade look and wear something sentimental. BUY NOW 8 Sleeper For that chic nightgown look, Sleeper is the brand for you. Her linen dresses and off-the-shoulder silhouettes are not only cozy, but they look effortlessly stylish whether you wear them in bed or out of bed. BUY NOW 9 Woman My Floral embroidery on maxi dresses makes these pieces ready for spring. Wear these designs to a picnic in a park for a bohemian vibe. BUY NOW ten Campo collection The high-necked dresses of this brand with contrasting bows in light fabric will be your new benchmark. How gorgeous is this style? BUY NOW 11 My Local artisans in Lagos, Nigeria make Mie’s romantic creations. You can wear her pieces with sandals to keep things low-key or dress them up with wedges or heels. BUY NOW 12 Batsheva This Little house in the meadow look but make it haute couture. You might recognize Batsheva as the brand Ella Emhoff wore at the presidential inauguration, and her flowers and ruffled sleeves are so pretty. BUY NOW 13 Salter House Specializing in “housewares and home clothes”, this brand offers simple but stunning white dresses as well as flowery dresses. And if you need to pick up decorative bins or casserole dishes, you can do that here, too. BUY NOW 14 New York Sea This New York-based brand really leans into that cottagecore vibe with their tiered skirts and crochet designs. I love the scalloped neckline on this design. BUY NOW 15 The meeting The Brooklyn-based brand specializes in bespoke and unique patchwork dresses, like this one here, inspired by Namibian women of the Herero tribe. You can opt for two colors – neutral or colorful – and the dress you receive will be a fashionable surprise! BUY NOW Lauren Adhav

Associate fashion editor

I’m Cosmopolitan’s Associate Fashion Editor and I write about all the trends, top celebrity fashion moments and why wide leg jeans are basically the best. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

