Sammi ‘sweetheart’ Giancola stuns in her wedding dress photos





MTV Former “Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posed for wedding dress photos. Former Jersey Shore Sammi “Sweetheart” star Giancola posed in a wedding dress. The star was originally supposed to marry her fiance Christian Biscardi in September, but the couple have had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic. She’s been modeling wedding dresses since, with photos from the last photoshoot on April 14. She posed for Dolce and Gelato Catering, a luxury wedding and event caterer that provides vans of ice and espresso for events. “Yesterday was beyond Sweet🍨,” the company wrote, sharing a photo of Sammi wearing a Galia Lahav wedding dress. Sammi was delighted with the way the photos turned out. “I can’t remember how amazing that shoot was… Again, fun model dresses! ☺️🤍, ” she wrote April 15. “My favorite. the @senadakxo & @glamourbydrita team turned me into a beauty queen ☺️ ♥ ️ also how cute is this ice cream truck ?! The photo has garnered over 77,000 likes from its 3.2 million Instagram followers. The old one Jersey Shore star too taken to TikTok to share behind-the-scenes videos from the event. “Feeling Glamor,” she captioned the first video, which garnered nearly 100,000 views. “How beautiful is this @galialahav dress from @bridalreflections ?!” she wrote for the second video. Fans loved the wedding dress Photos It’s unclear if Sammi will be wearing a Galia Lahav dress for her wedding – the star hasn’t even revealed the date of her postponed wedding – but fans have been delighted with the look. “All of those photos from that photo shoot on your story, Tik Tok, here are amazing… you look beyond beauty… and you’ll be a GORGEOUS bride,” one fan wrote. “Omg… I can’t handle the astonishment of this photo,” added another. This included support from vendors such as Dolce and Gelato and Bridal Reflections NY. “We really enjoyed working with you. Our ice cream truck is yours everyday, ”the seller wrote in the comments section. “You are welcome to try our dresses on any day,” added the bridal boutique. “You are amazing! Hope to see you again soon! ❤️” Sammi has been planning her wedding since 2019 @ sammisweetheart1 How beautiful is this @galialahav dress from @bridalreflections ?! 😍 ♬ Superstar – Beatrich A lot Jersey Shore fans can’t wait to see Sammi get married – and they’ve been waiting for almost two years. Her fiance proposed in March 2019. “I am completely overwhelmed with happiness” she said at the time. “Yesterday was the happiest day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soul mate. ❤️ I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you. “ The following year, she revealed that she chose her dress. “I said YES to my dress! ☺️ The new YouTube episode is officially out and I’m showing you how to find the perfect wedding dress! ” she wrote in March 2020. “Special thanks to @castlecouture @castlecouturebridal for helping me choose the perfect wedding dress!” Sammi is famous for dating Jersey Shore co-starring Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The couple had a tumultuous relationship which included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley writing her an anonymous note about Ronnie hooking up with a cocktail waitress. Although her co-stars all returned to the show when MTV rebooted in 2018, Sammi said she didn’t want to return because she was at a different time in her life. READ NEXT: Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola shares great news with fans

