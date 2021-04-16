A History of Britain’s Royal Mourning Dress Codes

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

The Queen eschewed her normally colored outfits for dark, all-black clothes during the two-week mourning period for her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9.

And, as usual, the entire Royal Family will follow a strict dress code when the Duke rests on April 17, at the UK’s first royal funeral since the Queen Mother’s death in 2002.

Women will wear black knee length day dresses and formal hats while men will wear black morning coats with medals, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. (Breaking with tradition, no family member will wear military uniform , avoiding a potential dilemma, as Prince Harry was stripped of his titles when he stepped down from royal duties).

Even in times of mourning, special attention is paid to how royals interpret dress codes, which date back hundreds of years and have evolved over time.

The dress code for a royal funeral has long been a symbol of grief and convenience. Elizabeth II wore a long veil after the death of her father, King George VI. Credit: Daily Mirror / Mirrorpix / Getty Images

In 1982, widely seen photos of Princess Diana at the funeral of actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly show the newly-married royal in a veiled straw hat, black dress with long sleeves and a heart necklace – a choice appropriate which still showed her inherent Sense of style.

“(Princess Diana had) that feeling of having an eye on what the public is expecting and knowing how to strike the right note,” British fashion historian and curator Kate Strasdin said in a video interview.

Diana, Princess of Wales, at the funeral of Princess Grace of Monaco on September 18, 1982 Credit: Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Taken at the Princess of Wales’ funeral in 1997, the heartbreaking image of Prince Philip, Prince William, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walking behind the casket in dark suits is one of the most referenced photos in contemporary royal history. and emblematic of modern royal funeral attire. Nicole Kidman and Elton John were among the celebrities who duly adhered to the formal, all-black dress code to pay their respects at a funeral watched by millions around the world.

“ A visual symbol of grief ”

Although black has long been the color of choice for mourning – it was popular among the rich in the Middle Ages – it became ubiquitous with grief in the 19th century.

readers aim for “religious simplicity” in 1868.) According to Strasdin, it was during this period in Europe and America that mourning dress codes were imposed, especially for women, supported by the rise of women’s publications as well as more affordable clothing. (Harper’s Bazaar, for example, informed readersaim for “religious simplicity” in 1868.)

Even the modern department store was born out of the burgeoning funeral industry. Around the 1840s, Strasdin said, the “department stores” that sprang up in London and Paris were supposed to serve as a one-stop-shop for funeral needs.

“Under one roof you can acquire everything from stationery to mourning jewelry,” she said.

Women dressed in a draped velvet dress and a mourning half-dress. The modern department store was born out of the popularity of mourning styles. Credit: Editorial By Agostini / Getty Images

A person’s mourning style “served as a visual symbol of grief … while simultaneously demonstrating the wearer’s status, taste and suitability,” noted the introductory text of the 2014 exhibit. death becomes her: a century of mourning attire “at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

DC label author Colesworthy had a more cheeky take on the trend in his 1867 book “Hints of Common Politeness,” cited in the Met exhibit. “When we see ladies persist in wearing sable, we remember a young widow’s response to her mother: ‘Can’t you see,’ she said, ‘that saves me the cost of publicity. for a husband, ”he wrote.

Black briefly retired in 1938, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandmother, the Countess of Strathmore. A photograph shows the Queen Mother wearing a white dress designed by Norman Hartnell to honor her mother’s passing. The concept of “white mourning” followed the example of Mary, Queen of Scots, who has been painted in a white mourning gown after losing several family members in the 16th century.

The Queen Mother broke with tradition after the death of her own mother in 1938, wearing mourning styles called ‘white wardrobes’ designed for her by Norman Hartnell. Credit: News Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

The “ perpetual widow ”

But no one had more influence over mourning clothing than Queen Victoria. After the unexpected death of her husband, Prince Albert in 1861, the monarch expressed her grief very publicly by wearing black every day for four decades until her own death. It was Victoria who helped codify the fashion undertones of Grief and maintained her identity as a “perpetual widow,” according to Strasdin.

A half-mourning dress worn by Queen Victoria 33 years after Albert’s death. Credit: The Metropolitan Art Museum

In the Victorian era, “even very small sartorial details indicating what stage of mourning you are in became really important,” Strasdin explained. It showed the wealth and status of being able to afford an entire mourning wardrobe, as well as the know-how of the company to understand all the rules.

For a year and a day, widows were expected to wear full mourning attire, known as “widow’s weed,” which consisted of matte black crepe fabric with no adornments, according to Strasdin. As the grief faded, colors and other fabrics could be slowly reintroduced. Finally, during the last six months of the two-and-a-half-year period, “demi-mourning” clothing can be worn in white, gray, pale yellow, or shades of lilac or lavender. Sometimes they were bright purple – the “Death Becomes Her” exhibit featured such a dress of woolen twill and silk velvet, with bold shoulders, black trim, and intricate detailing in white and gold.

Although it is customary to return to a normal wardrobe after a period of mourning for several years, Queen Victoria persisted in wearing black mourning outfits for the rest of her life. As shown in “Death Becomes Her”, one of Victoria’s dresses from 1894 – 33 years after Albert’s death – was a dark black crepe dress with a simple trim.

The stages of mourning were indicated by the choice of fabric, color and adornment. Queen Alexandra deliberately relaxed the rigid codes for mourning clothing established under Victoria. Credit: Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images

Victoria’s eternal display of grief was unpopular with her subjects as it encouraged a more rigid dress code, Strasdin notes. His daughter-in-law, Queen Alexandra, marked a change, easing restrictions when Queen Victoria passed away and after the death of her own eldest son. Alexandra opted for sparkling mourning gowns in mauve chiffon and sequins, as well as pale yellows and grays.

“She knew the audience had really struggled with Victoria’s continued mourning,” Strasdin said. “So Queen Alexandra embraced half mourning for the rest of her life, because she knew that full mourning really wouldn’t have been a popular public choice.”

Over the decades impractical mourning wardrobe traditions have gone out of fashion, but Victoria’s influence is still present in periods of modern royal mourning, from stark colors to rigid adherence to dress codes. “Despite the changes, I think the 19th century is still important,” Strasdin said.