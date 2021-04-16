Global Men’s Skin Care Products Market (2021-2026) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN – (BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Men’s Skin Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026” the report was added to ResearchAndMarkets.com from offer. The global market for men’s grooming products reached a value of US $ 69.8 billion in 2020. Looking ahead, the publisher expects the global market for men’s grooming to show growth. moderate over the next five years. Personal care products help people maintain their general hygiene and physical appearance. In recent years, models of male grooming have changed with an emphasis on personal appearance, clothing and beauty care. Previously, men’s skincare products were limited to shaving creams, deodorants, aftershave colognes and shampoos. However, as men become more individualistic in terms of developing their style, several products have been introduced for them. These products range from essential skin care products, such as moisturizers, face creams, masks and anti-aging products, to cosmetics, including bronzers and concealers. As the attitude towards traditional masculinity has changed, due to the growing trend of the metrosexual male and the growing influence of celebrities and influencers, men are now investing heavily in skincare products. In addition, the increase in the number of men’s salons is boosting the demand for men’s toiletries across the world. Apart from this, several market players are offering innovations in electrical products, such as razors and razors, adding new performance features based on the latest technology. From basic blades to body trimmers and electric razors, their product offering has expanded, which in turn has given a positive boost to market growth. Large companies are also investing in marketing campaigns and promoting their products on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. Companies mentioned Unilever PLC / NV

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Beiersdorf AG

LVMH to meet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE

L’Oreal SA

Coty Inc

Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURE)

PUIG

SL

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Corporation Key questions addressed in this report: How has the global men’s grooming market evolved so far and how will it perform in the years to come?

What are the main regional markets for the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global men’s grooming market?

What types of products are popular in the industry?

What are the industry’s main distribution channels?

What are the different stages of the market value chain?

What are the main drivers and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

How competitive is the market?

How are men’s grooming products made? Main topics covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and methodology 2.1 Study objectives 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data sources 2.3.1 Primary sources 2.3.2 Secondary sources 2.4 Market estimate 2.4.1 Bottom-up approach 2.4.2 Top-down approach 2.5 Forecasting methodology 3 Executive summary 4 Presentation 4.1 Overview 4.2 Main industry trends 5 Global Men’s Skin Care Products Market 5.1 Market overview 5.2 Market performance 5.3 Impact of COVID-19 5.4 Market breakdown by product 5.5 Market breakdown by distribution channel 5.6 Market breakdown by price range 5.7 Market breakdown by region 5.8 Market forecast 5.9 SWOT analysis 5.9.1 Overview 5.9.2 Strengths 5.9.3 Weaknesses 5.9.4 Opportunities 5.9.5 Threats 5.10 Value chain analysis 5.10.1 Overview 5.10.2 Research and development 5.10.3 Purchase of raw materials 5.10.4 Manufacturing 5.10.5 Marketing 5.10.6 Distribution 5.10.7 End use 5.11 Analysis of the five forces of carriers 5.11.1 Overview 5.11.2 Bargaining power of buyers 5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.11.4 Degree of competition 5.11.5 Threat of new entrants 5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes 5.12 Price analysis 5.12.1 Key price indicators 5.12.2 Price structure 5.12.3 Margin analysis 6 Market breakdown by product 6.1 Men’s toiletries 6.1.1 Market trends 6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Electrical products 6.2.1 Market trends 6.2.2 Market Forecast 6.3 Aftershave lotions 6.3.1 Market trends 6.3.2 Market Forecast 6.4 Others 6.4.1 Market trends 6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market breakdown by price range 7.1 Mass products 7.1.1 Market trends 7.1.2 Market Forecast 7.2 Premium Products 7.2.1 Market trends 7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market breakdown by distribution channel 8.1 Supermarkets and hypermarkets 8.1.1 Market trends 8.1.2 Market Forecast 8.2 Pharmacy stores 8.2.1 Market trends 8.2.2 Market Forecast 8.3 Online stores 8.3.1 Market trends 8.3.2 Market Forecast 8.4 Others 8.4.1 Market trends 8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market breakdown by region 9.1 Europe 9.2 North America 9.3 Asia-Pacific 9.4 Middle East and Africa 9.5 Latin America 10 Manufacturing process of men’s grooming products 10.1 Product overview 10.2 Raw material requirements 10.3 Manufacturing process 10.4 Main success and risk factors 11 Competitive landscape 11.1 Market structure 11.2 Key players 11.3 Profiles of the main actors For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyaupy

