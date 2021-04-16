Fashion
Y2K Fashion Essentials and How to Style Them | Purchases
Y2K fashion is all over social media right now and lived for it. Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or secretly racked up some clothes from your teenage years just in case, but the Y2K aesthetic is back anyway. It’s super fancy and works for EVERYONE so let’s go shopping. Grab your flip phone and play NSYNC on your Walkman – here’s how to personalize the fashion trend of the year 2000.
What is the fashion of the year 2000?
Think of Paris Hilton mixed in with a Bratz doll. Yes, it’s hot!. The Y2K aesthetic is inspired by the late 90s and early mid-2000s, the ultimate era of pop stars, velor tracksuits, sequins and pure nostalgia. If you have a passion for fashion and a love for all things pastel, metallic, faux fur, and chic Spice Girls, then this trend is for you.
Quick history lesson (calling it history hurts, tbh, but let’s move on). The late 90s and early 2000s were all about the rise of the boyband, the modern tech boom, and pop culture staples like Mean Girls and The OC It all inspired the fashion of the era. , as we desperately longed to dress like Regina George and Marissa Cooper.
These were pleated skirts, strappy sandals, wide jeans, chunky sneakers and baby t-shirts. Grab a small shoulder bag and you are ready to live out your best Carrie Bradshaw fantasy. This aesthetic is all over Instagram and Tik Tok, so we can finally dig up our old butterfly clips and feel whole again.
The best places to buy Y2K fashion:
ASOS
New look
Urban Outfitters
Amazon
Boohoo
Ebay
Pretty little thing
Missguided
Now you all know, lose out, let’s go shopping.
Just to let you know, while we may receive commission or other compensation from the links on this page, we never allow it to influence product selections.
Fashion of the year 2000
1. Women’s Y2K Floral Knitted Cardigan
Starting with a cute and comfy option, this cardigan is a great piece to have in your wardrobe. It’s fun but feminine and if you don’t rock the floral, it comes in a variety of colors and even a stunning butterfly print. We love the feel of the year 2000 mixed with the modern loungewear trend.
Pair with: Some casual jeans or a sweet tea dress.
2. Large duck blue velvet jogging pants
These give us the 2004 Paris Hilton get-to-the-airport ambience, but at a fraction of the price. The color is beautiful and you will be comfortable with AF.
Pair with: Complete the look and get the matching top.
3. Skinnydip Two-in-one layered dress with tied shoulders in celestial print
If you want to tap into your inner girl next door, then this 90s inspired slip dress is part of your collection. This is another piece that mixes trends, like heavenly esteem right now.
Pair with: Put on some sneakers, grab a backpack and hoops and go outside. As easy as that.
4. Womens Boho Heart Print Harajuku Skirt
We’re not saying this playful high waisted skirt will turn you into Bianca Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You, but it will bring you close enough. It is soft and light, so it offers style and comfort. It’s also available in a selection of prints, so there’s a version for whatever your look.
Pair with: Opt for sandals for a more formal look or converse for a casual outfit. It would look great with a baby t-shirt.
5. Square neck satin midi slip dress
You can never have too many evening dresses. This satin number is so chic and the length will make you feel very glamorous. We’re just obsessed with the square neckline.
Pair with: Heels and a small bag will complete this look.
6.ASOS DESIGN Curve parka in faux leather with borg lining
If you want to stay warm but also want to look like a pop star who lives in Stars Hollow, we recommend this awesome jacket.
Pair with: Sunglasses for this atmosphere of the 2000s “I don’t care”.
7. Off-white pleated tennis skirt
When sportswear meets a cute aesthetic, everyone wins. This skirt has a classic look that will delight everyone.
Pair with: When the weather is hot, be bold and just wear sneakers and a crop top. If it’s cold, pull on an oversized sweater and look effortlessly cool.
8. Lemon ribbed crop top with long sleeves and tied on the front
Take the recent pastel trend and put a Y2K twist on it with this top. This allows you to be cute but relaxed, easy to squeeze with lemon.
Pair with: That pleated skirt you just saw? Nailed it.
9. UO Tie-Dye Glitter Butterfly Baby T-Shirt
Nothing says back like tie-dye and butterflies. This baby t-shirt is simple but a must have for anyone adding more Y2K pieces to their wardrobe.
Pair with: It has to be jeans and a baguette bag – with matching butterfly clips, if you’re feeling extra.
10. Light blue baggy boyfriend jeans
If you really want to embrace the Y2K aesthetic, you need a great baggy jeans with wide legs. These have a fresh yet classic look.
Pair with: You can’t beat a white t-shirt and chunky sneakers.
11. Printed satin halter top
Dare to strip down and feel like you’re on a 2000s red carpet with this alluring little halter top. We love the retro feel of this top.
Pair with: A denim skirt or baggy jeans.
If you want to take your Y2K look a little deeper, why not try the Babyliss Professional Crimping Tool? Crimping is back, baby.
Check out this compilation of Y2K fashion TikTok videos from a YouTube user aesthetic for more inspiration:
Fashion outfits of the year 2000:
Girls’ night: A slip dress with strappy heels and a baguette bag.
Practice: All we can say is Britney Spears rehearsing for a tour.
A romantic date: A pleated mini skirt and a tie front cardigan is the ultimate cute yet flirty combo.
Go shopping: Pull on a Juicy Couture tracksuit and keep it comfy yet chic.
To the beach: Tinted glasses and a bandana are the main summer vibes.
Occasional working day: A 90s tea dress and a pair of Mary Jane shoes are very stylish and casual.
