How to find the wedding dress of your dreams …

Every wedding dress reality show is about the feeling a bride is supposed to have in her wedding dress. An intangible and indescribable wedding moment that leaves you certain to have found the dress of your dreams. It seems pretty hard to do once, but what happens when you have to find “the one” once more? Between second marriages, vow renewals and small COVID ceremonies, there are a multitude of reasons why women can find themselves buying a second wedding dress.

It’s an inherently stressful and emotional process the first time around, leaving a lot of people overwhelmed with the idea of ​​the second round. I loved the dress I found for my little COVID-appropriate ceremony last June, but when I started looking for a dress for my biggest wedding in 2022, I wasn’t sure where to start. So, I turned to two bridal style experts for their wisdom on the second wedding dress purchase.

Dress Tips

Don’t compare it to your first dress.

Mosteller jokes that it’s like comparing your current boyfriend to your last and obviously not a good idea as they can be completely different. My first wedding dress was more casual since I got married in a quick civil ceremony, but the dress I chose for my bigger ceremony next year fits the more romantic and grandiose setting. Your second dress can be as similar or different from the first as you want.

Try something totally different.

My second dress couldn’t be more different than the first, from length to workmanship. The second dress can be just as beautiful or even more stunning than the first. If your first dress was a ball gown, you could go for a mermaid or an A-line, Howard shares.

Go for what you love no matter what.

Some brides may have preconceived ideas about what is suitable for a second wedding dress, but Howard doesn’t agree with any of them. In the past, the tradition was that the second wedding dresses were often less extravagant than the first, but not anymore. There are no rules for buying a dress for your wedding, whether it’s the first or the third time, Howard shares. I personally struggled with the guilt of buying a new dress for my upcoming wedding, but this advice validated my desire for something more glamorous this time around.

Think of it as a second chance.

Maybe your first dress disappointed you when you looked back at the photos, or maybe there was a second place dress that you never stopped thinking about. Howard recommends that you take the opportunity to purchase the finalist dress that you couldn’t choose between the first time around. For me, my first strapless dress taught me that I wanted a dress with more support this time around and I kept rethinking some off shoulder styles I tried on, which I ended up doing. by choosing for my second dress.

What to expect

This shopping trip doesn’t have to feel any less special than the first time you shopped. In fact, it can be an even more enjoyable experience since you know what to expect. Most sellers share that brides who buy their second dresses are more comfortable, explaining that I tend to notice that the date is overall cooler and relaxed – they walked through it once in order to find out what to expect. ‘expect. Since I was shopping for wedding dresses before, I knew the exercise: dress comfortably, change clothes easily, and keep makeup minimal to avoid damaging the dresses.

If you didn’t enjoy your experience buying your first dress, take the opportunity to really pamper yourself. Howard recommends that you book a private VIP shopping appointment where you are the only one in the store, which many wedding salons offer. Mosteller agrees that it should be just as important and fun as shopping for your first dress, adding just because it’s a second wedding doesn’t mean your shopping experience needs to be toned down.

I actually had a completely different experience on this shopping trip because I chose to shop at a sample sale versus a bridal salon like I did the first time around. . I was fortunate enough to have Mosteller on hand to help me and my guests navigate the sample sale shelves and it was a completely different hands-on experience compared to my first shopping trip.

You can also skip the whole shopping trip and buy the second dress online – this can be the kind of experience you want!

Who to bring

The two experts agree that brides love their surroundings, no matter how many shopping trips. If you are feeling conflicted about buying a second dress, the support of your loved ones might help you find the second dress of your dreams. Mosteller encourages brides to buy a second wedding dress to bring their hype team with them so they feel the most confident! The first time I went shopping I only took my sister because I had a pretty good idea of ​​what I wanted in a short wedding dress. However, the greater financial investment of the types of dresses I had in mind for my second ceremony made me anxious for more contribution, so I also brought my cousin for the second dress.

Alternatively, if bringing in guests left you overwhelmed on your first shopping trip, this might be a great time to try solo shopping. They may choose not to bring someone this time around based on their first experience with the guests, Howard explains. Nothing prevents you from bringing your spouse or your fiancé. Tradition has often dictated that your intention should not be to see the dress until the wedding, but many brides, even for the first time, bring their other half with them on their date. All that matters is that you feel supported and have fun finding your dress.

How to make it special

The most important piece of advice I can give to another bride shopping for her second wedding dress is to relax. There were so many restrictions I placed myself in this process and it left me feeling overwhelmed before I even started. Howard says there are no rules for your wedding fashion experience. Brides should always go with what feels good, because that is what will be best.

By embracing all of the ways that this experience would be similar and different, I found the perfect second wedding dress for my next ceremony. I didn’t think it would be possible to have the same emotional moment that my first dress inspired, but this dress actually overcame it. Whether it’s your first wedding dress or your fourth, you can and should feel like a bride.