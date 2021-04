For effortless style, let Fran Lebowitz be your guide | Fashion

Television has been my surrogate social life for a year, so all of my style icons are from the small screen. Emily In Pariss boss Sylvie gave off excellent haughty French chic, as I watched fashion week on my laptop and languished for days ogling French Vogue editors on the catwalk. . And Moira Rose of Schitts Creek is to the Roaring Twenties what Daisy Buchanan was last, notice my words. But the style icon I’m going to channel into the low-key re-entry phase of real-world dress-up is a woman who isn’t trying to dress at all. In fact, I’m sure she would hate to be written like that. I’m trying to think of the dry killer crackdown that Fran Lebowitz would hit back if I told her to her face that after watching her Netflix show Pretend Its A City, I wanted to dress more like her. But obviously I can’t, that’s why she’s Fran Lebowitz and I’m not. Larger than life writer and New Yorker Lebowitz wears a uniform consisting of blue Levis 501 jeans with a wide lapel, a starched white shirt and a square double-breasted blazer. In the winter in Manhattan, she adds a long coat and scarf. There is an intriguing side plot around the cufflinks, but we don’t have time for that here. What we can learn is the effortless freshness of Lebowitz’s jeans, blazer and white shirt. Blazer plus jeans has been a street-style look for a while, but Lebowitz makes Instagram’s influencer version a slender cut, long mermaid hair, a pop of color via an impractical designer handbag, dated and bourgeois. Lebowitz is better in denim than anyone except maybe Bruce Springsteen. She’s the best advertisement for ditching skinny jeans for straight leg styles. She’s also a great reminder that a completely plain white shirt, buttoned up at the neck, looks effortlessly cool in a kind of white James-Dean T-shirt. And she proves that the masculine, broad-shouldered cut can look just as good to women as the glamorous, feminized fit. Most of all, she makes dressing for the real world eagerly waiting to cross a busy road, the jokes that make your friends laugh in bars seem incredibly simple. Watch and learn. Jess wears a blazer, 34.99, hm.com. Heels, 59, office.co.uk. Shirt and jeans, his. Styling: Melanie Wilkinson, assisted by Peter Bevan. Makeup: Sophie Higginson using Chanel Les Beiges Summer Light and Hydra Beauty Camellia Glow Concentrate

