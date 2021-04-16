Mocking the pandemic: Hermantown hosts its first live show since lockdown

“We were told to come home at the end of the day (March 17, 2020) and cancel all practices. We were first told it would take a few weeks, so we asked the kids to remember to bring their scripts home and keep practicing their lines. We postponed the performance to a later date, “said director Theresa Taraldsen.” When we learned that the school would be closed until the end of the school year, we were devastated and heartbroken. ‘Radium Girls’ was one of the most beautiful shows we’ve ever done, and no one ever got to see it. “

Josie (Elyana Hewitt) performs a song from The Phantom of the Opera during the dress rehearsal for the Hermantown High School production of 10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Hewitt was using the performance in your own musicals with your pet’s method. (Steve Kuchera / [email protected])

Taraldsen said they kept playing pieces and props ready until the fall. Finally, in October, they packed it all up and started over. After producing a virtual music review in the fall, Tarladsen and fellow director Ken Ahlberg came up with a screenplay that deals with the pandemic itself.

“When we got the clearance to do a spring show this year, we were sure to pick a script that could be played on stage or at home,” Taraldsen said. “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” is a new comedy that tries to find light and humor in this crazy year that we have all lived. “





Written by Don Zolidis Over the past year, the screenplay was created to be performed by high schools who still wanted to produce a show on lockdown. The show can be performed virtually or adapted to the stage and allow a great social distance.

Dressed as a princess, Bryn (Adrianna Anderson) shares a moment with Sir Lampalot during the dress rehearsal for Hermantown High School’s production of 10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Method of Objects. (Steve Kuchera / [email protected])

The show is made up of a series of short scenes featuring students finding new and inventive ways to stay busy during the lockdown. Solutions range from making friends with inanimate objects to pretending to be a sports announcer while playing a game of solitaire to staging musicals with your pets. Each of the scenes was independently rehearsed with the directors and only started stitching in the last two weeks.

Senior Josie Harris is not a big fan of this method. She said she would rather interact with her fellow actors rather than her current furry co-star, her 9-year-old dog, Bella.

“She’s a really good bitch, but it’s hard to make sure she’ll do what she’s supposed to do,” Harris said. “But I’m glad it’s actually happening. We’re actually doing a show.”

Lily Meichsner (left) and Jillian Howard, seen here at a dress rehearsal on Tuesday April 13, 2021 (Steve Kuchera / [email protected]) are the hosts of Hermantown High School’s production of 10 Ways To Survive in quarantine.

At least one student had actually tried one of the wacky survival methods promoted on the show. Sophomore Lily Meichsner tried a new hobby towards the start of the lockdown last spring.

“I tried origami, and it turned out as well as the scene shows. I ended up making a bunch of paper planes and just tossed them in my room for a few hours,” she says. “It was actually quite good.”

Stressed out Jolene (Megan Lawless) tears up a paper crane after failing to show how origami can relieve stress at the Hermantown High School’s production dress rehearsal of 10 Ways to Survive in Quarantine on Tuesday April 13, 2021 (Steve Kuchera / [email protected])

Seventh grade student Annabel Hanson learned a new game from the show.

“I had never played solitaire before, so I learned it for my scene, and now I really enjoy playing it,” said Hanson. “It takes time when you’re bored and doing nothing.”

For some students, the spectacle offers them both the opportunity to reflect on the past year in lockdown and to look to the future.

“I think now is the perfect time to play this kind of game because things are starting to get better,” said 8th grader Karolyn Deiss. “We can look back on things like toilet paper and laugh and also look at a better future.”

Theresa Taraldsen (background standing) and Ken Ahlber, co-production directors of Hermantown High School 10 Ways to Survive in Quarantine, chat with the cast members ahead of the dress rehearsal on Tuesday April 13, 2021 (Steve Kuchera / skuchera @ duluthnews .com)

What: Hermantown Drama Club’s presentation of “10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” by Don Zolidis.

When: 7 p.m. April 19-20 in person, virtually any time April 23-25.

Or: Hermantown High School Auditorium, 4335 Hawk Circle Dr. Also virtually at hhstheatre.anywhereseat.com.

Tickets: $ 8 adults, $ 6 students. Buy your tickets at hhstheatre.ludus.com for live shows. Tickets limited to 275 people. All groups will be 6 feet apart.

Other high school productions

Hermantown High School isn’t the only local school hosting a show this spring. Here are other shows intended to present both in-person and / or virtual shows this season:

Denfeld High School

What: Simon VanVactor-Lee’s backyard adaptation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”.

When: 7 p.m. April 29 to May 1 in person, virtually anytime from May 6 to 8.

Or: The in-person performances will take place on the grounds of Denfeld High School behind the theater, 401 N. 44th Ave. W., Duluth. Virtual performances will take place via YouTube, the link of which is yet to be determined.

Tickets: Donations to support the Denfeld Theater are appreciated, in person and online.

Duluth East High School

What: Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice”, an adaptation of the classic myth of Orpheus from Eurydice’s point of view.

When: 7 p.m. from May 6 to 8

Or: Duluth East High School Theater, 301 N. 40th Ave. E., Duluth.

Tickets: 13 $ adults, $ 8 students.

Harbor City International School

What: The Birds of Aristophanes, arranged by Walter Kerr.

When: 6:30 p.m. June 4-5, 2 p.m. June 6

Or: Gichi-Ode Akiing (formerly Lake Place Park), 214 E. Superior St., Duluth.

Duluth marshall

Rather than a typical play, the students of Duluth Marshall partnered with Wherehouse Productions and Greysolon to create a film version of The Importance of Being Ernest. At the time of publication, it is not certain that a public performance of the show will be available due to copyright restrictions. A special in-person premiere will take place for the cast, crew and their families on May 7th.

Upper secondary school

Students are making a film for this spring’s drama production. The show is an original Choose Your Own Adventure film written by Luke Moravec and titled “Saturday Ghost Club”. A film premiere in May, and possibly a DVD, will be available to the public.

Northwestern High School

The Northwestern production of Its Vaudeville, a comedy by Mike Swift, premiered on February 28. The show is still available online on the Maple School District YouTube page.

Cloquet high school

Cloquet High School will play “Cut!” by Ed Monk on April 30 and May 1, but due to restrictions no general admission seats are available.