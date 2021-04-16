USA Fashion to Build Solid Basic Clothing Collection as Core Offering of its Women’s Clothing Brand in the United States





BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.USAFashion.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV) announced today that it manufactures a collection of USA Fashion-branded solid basic clothing as a main component of its USA Fashion clothing brand. The collection is an easy-to-wear line of solid basics and will start with a full line of soft creamy and fashionable leggings for the legs in 22 solid colors. Sizes include children’s, regular, plus and extra plus sizes and styles, such as full length leggings, capris, and biker shorts. The full line of women’s fashion basics will be available on USAFashion.com with the collection of their solid leg fashion basics available in late spring or early summer. USA Fashion intends to expand the collection of basics sold to include women’s tops, woman pants, skirts and Dresses. The collection will be made from its soft, creamy fabric which already accounts for a large majority of overall sales due to its popularity. It is USA Fashions most popular fabric and is also known as “Buttery Soft”, however USA Fashion uses better quality double brushed fabric at higher weight and quality. So far, the full size range has proven to be extremely popular with USA Fashions customers, a range that includes additional sizes. USA Fashion intends to make its full line available from kids to 5XL, as its leggings collections have been overtly successful in this full-size line. USA Fashion has been manufacturing over 200 leg fashion designs and styles for about 3 years. This collection of digital laser printed leggings has been a huge success and the addition of a full collection of solid basics will have a huge impact on the USA Fashion brand’s overall sales and increase its availability. The solid foundation is still the bestseller among the thousands of SKUs sold by the US fashion and e-commerce websites owned by BRAVADA International. The USA Fashion solid foundation collection will increase margins and increase awareness of the USA Fashion brand. Clothing for women collection. The story continues Forward-looking statements Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections regarding the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, the growth of the company and the related business strategy. These statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Factors or events that may cause actual results to vary may appear from time to time. BRAVADA International assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. About: BRAVADA International is an Internet and media company that owns and operates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that offer an exciting mix of products and services. consumer and B2B level. BRAVADA owns and operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com. USA Fashion is a trademark of BRAVADA International, all rights reserved See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005311/en/ Contacts Danny Alex, CEO

[email protected]

1-323-936-0569

