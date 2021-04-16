Marks & Spencer teamed up with Ghost on floral dresses





If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect summer dress, Marks & Spencer’s latest collaboration with Ghost might be here to solve that problem for you. The two British brands have collaborated for the second time on a beautiful capsule – and you might want every piece in the collection. The new edition – which is available to buy now – features ditsy floral prints, fitted and flared dresses, vintage-inspired touches, puffed sleeves and plenty of punchy colors. All pieces are designed in lightweight fabrics, ideal for summer, and the collection is available in sizes 6 to 20. “We’re excited to bring the M&S x Ghost offering to stores this season, providing exciting seasonal updates that deliver both style and value,” said Maddy Evans, Head of Women’s Clothing Purchasing at M&S. “Most importantly, we know our clients will be excited to finally spend time with loved ones and celebrate the milestones we’ve all missed over the past year; and our collaboration with Ghost offers a selection of unique styles. and versatile that can be enjoyed. all summer long and beyond. “ Below, check out our favorite pieces from the Marks & Spencer x Ghost collection. And, to learn more about summer dresses, go here. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 V-neck ruffled floral midi dress M&S X GHOST

V-neck ruffled floral midi dress M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 89.00

Ruffle V-Neck Floral Midi Wrap Dress M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 89.00

Ruffle Hem Floral Midi Tea Dress M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 69.00

V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 69.00

Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 69.00

Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Dress with Angel Sleeves M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 69.00

V-neck floral midi dress with puff sleeves M&S X GHOST
marksandspencer.com £ 69.00

