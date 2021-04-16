Paul Pogba criticizes Jose Mourinhos’ management style at Man Utd





What did Pogba say about Mourinho? Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho everyone saw him, said the 28-year-old. And the next day you don’t know what happened. It’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I can’t explain it to you because even I don’t know. On Sunday victory, he added: We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed this moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don’t need this (word war), we just focus on ourselves. We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn’t want to talk about the game, he wants to talk about someone’s dad, that’s what he does. Everyone knows him, he’s very Mourinho. And Solskjaer? What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn’t go against the players, Pogba said. He wouldn’t go against the players. Maybe Ole wouldn’t choose them, but it’s not like he’s putting them aside as if they don’t exist anymore. This is the difference between Mourinho and Ole. Maybe (Solskjaers’ methods work) because he’s a little closer to people. Each coach has their own way of coaching and dealing with players, and as a player you have to adapt. Sometimes it doesn’t suit you and sometimes it suits you. How was the relationship between Pogba and Mourinhos? Pogba was brought back to United in 2016 at Mourinhos the first summer as United manager, and the two have openly said they want to work together. Despite some good performances, Pogba and Mourinho came under heavy media criticism during Mourinhos’ tenure. In January 2018, the duo had a heated debate on the sideline after the Frenchman was substituted after an hour of loss to Tottenham. At the start of the 2018-19 season, Pogba was removed from his duties as United vice-captain by Mourinho and reports suggested he wanted to leave the club. Mourinho was sacked in December of this campaign. Is there anything else i need to know? A lot. For unparalleled insight into Mourinhos’ time as United manager, Go Deeper with Athletic below. (Photo: Visionhaus)







