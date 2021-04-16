iCloudModel wants to revolutionize photo shoot for fashion e-commerce





SHANGHAI – (BUSINESS WIRE) – iCloudModel, the world’s first model management using artificial intelligence to create out-of-the-box solutions for Chinese fashion designers and brands to create high-quality, realistic images for fashion e-commerce . China has the most mobile users and more e-commerce activity than any other country in the world. According to Digital Market Outlook, the e-commerce fashion clothing segment is expected to grow from $ 169 billion in 2020 to $ 256 billion in 2024. This iCloudModel (ICM) and Mad Street Den (MSD) partnership comes as the COVID-19 pandemic hit virtually every business. The pandemic has resulted in increased disruption of the mobility of international models. With this technology, we photograph the international models at their location without having the models in China. The customer pulls their own garment onto a mannequin at any time at their location. Turnover can be as fast as 24 hours and cost 25% of traditional filming production, said David Lim, Founder and CEO of ICM. This Generative Adversarial Networks technology is able to understand what a garment looks like and visualize it on a model and also shows how realistic digital models generated by AI can be. Each model in the library is a true fit model; digitized for the virtual world, including their measurements, shape and posture. Using artificial intelligence, the technology transforms the garment in the model’s image taking into account the natural shape, twists and rotation of the body position, says Dr Costa Colbert, Scientific Director. Fashion unified with technology has sometimes been trending. Artificial intelligence and models are an amazing couple. I am sure this new innovative solution will revolutionize the industry of model management for fashion e-commerce production, says Dejan Markovic, President of Elite North America. About iCloudModel ICM The birth of ICM was born out of extensive market research combined with 20 years of experience in the model business and the desire to bring something innovative and radical into the production of e-commerce fashion. Led by a new generation of creative visionaries and industry pioneers, ICM uses strong model research around the world to develop both high fashion and major business models and promote to customers across the globe. Greater China, as it grows in fame, respected for its professionalism, creativity, and dedication to the present and future of fashion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos