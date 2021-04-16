Gwen Stefani wears famous ‘Don’t Speak’ polka dot dress 25 years later





Gwen Stefani has just celebrated the 25th anniversary of one of her most popular songs in the most amazing way. The singer in the famous polka dot dress she wore in No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” music video in 1996, and shared a video on TikTok. And it’s safe to say that she can always rock the look! Stefani, 51, made his debut with the band in the 80s and has since pursued an incredible solo career. But she paid homage to the No Doubt hit song by recreating her outfit from the video, with this alluring polka dot dress, fishnet stockings and plenty of chain necklaces. She also added a touch of country style that her fiancé Blake Shelton would be proud of: white pom-pom cowboy boots. “Here I am,” she said during the short music video and began to sing the song. “Look at this! Except for a little bit of Blake.” Stefani hasn’t confirmed if she’s wearing the exact same dress from the music video or if it’s a replica, but if you ask us, it looks almost identical! “Don’t Speak” was the third single from the band’s “Tragic Kingdom” album and it has gained tremendous success over the years. In 2019, Stefani became emotional when she saw a gospel version of the song performed during Kanye West’s Sunday services. “My God my heart is so full to hear this amazing version of Dont Speak / Lord Speaks – I’m in shock to hear this song turned into a worship song at the Kanyes Sunday Service – I literally started to cry thanks @KimKardashian Please send me the full version Kanye she wrote. Stefani shared two clips on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of “Don’t Speak” on Thursday, including one that showed concert footage and another that showed behind-the-scenes footage from the video for the song. “25 years and 815 million youtube views later (). Thank you for listening and re-listening to my music all these years, happy birthday,” she captioned the post. Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent months that the singer has recreated some of her most popular looks. In January, Stefani released a music video for her new song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” and revisited some of her most unforgettable beauty and fashion looks. The singer rocked looks from No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” music video, showed off a few looks from her Harajuku Girls phase, and also showed off some of her most daring hair colors from the past.

