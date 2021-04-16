Classic spring fashion is back in the minds of consumers – Sourcing Journal





The onset of spring, coupled with the gradual return to social life, can lead consumers to look for ways to update their wardrobes. While elements of pandemic fashion persist, new data from the global fashion research platform Lyst reveals a growing demand for statement dresses and accessories. Related Articles Patchwork – a theme that has grown in popularity over the past nine months – remains in demand. Searches for quilting pieces increased 25% this month, Lyst reported. The trend, however, is sweeping across a wider range of styles. Pageviews for patchwork dresses in particular are on the rise, currently up 100% month over month. Brands with a strong influencer following like LoveShackFancy, Rixo and Zimmermann are among the most sought after brands. With silhouettes like Rixo’s slip dress and Zimmermann’s midi dress, the trend brings a sense of bohemian romance that contrasts with the treasure trove of puff-sleeve Cottagecore dresses flooding the market. After dresses, Lyst reported that jeans and jackets are the most searched product categories with the term “patchwork,” the latter increasing by 33% in the past two weeks. While patchwork and floral dresses are having a moment, Lyst noted that “fashion lovers are also looking for comfortable oversized pieces, with a minimalist feel.” As a result, interest in combination t-shirt and sweatshirt dresses has grown from week to week, currently up 109% since the start of January. Monki’s oversized t-shirt dress, Nike Move to Zero sweatshirt dress and Off-White Coulisse t-shirt dress are among the most sought-after pieces. Men are also looking for ways to freshen up their closets. Lyst reported that searches for men’s “knitted” and “crocheted” shirts increased 23% per month. Searches for knitted and crocheted polo shirts are also up 19% per month. Rising stars in the men’s clothing category like Bode, NN07 and Casablanca added flair to the trend with their own unique versions of the builds. The intrigue around the small bags moves towards the geometric bags. Compared to a year ago, searches on Lyst for geometric bags increased 274% over the past month, with consumers searching for the terms “triangle”, “geometric”, “asymmetric” and “sculptural”. While chain details have landed on consumer radars from last summer with brands like Chanel mixing resort denim with classic chain belts, the trend continues this spring. Lyst reported that chain belts are among the fastest categories this season. The number of page views for chain belts increased by 21% this month. The terms “diapers”, “hip” and “waist” are the most commonly used keywords when researching this article. While small brands like Staud and Mlouye are the consumers’ benchmark for geometric bags, shoppers are sticking to belt classics. Chain belts from Chanel, Gucci and Versace are among the five most sought-after styles over the past week. And will this be the season when consumers finally give up their Birkenstocks? Probably not. However, new brands and styles are invited to the sandal party. Other increasingly popular styles include ‘strappy sandals’ and ‘fisherman sandals’, which saw searches increase by 36% and 31% respectively. Lyst noted that Moschino, Dr. Martens and Gabriela Hearst are currently the most sought-after designers.







