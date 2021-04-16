Nordstrom shoppers love this ‘flattering’ maxi dress on sale for under $ 50

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Register now for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada bulletin!

Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress – Nordstrom, $ 48 ($ 68 originally)

Maxi dresses are one of the first things we add to our online baskets when shopping for summer and spring clothing. They look great with denim jackets in the spring and on their own once the summer weather arrives.

Wearing a maxi dress can give us confidence and it’s such an easy outfit to put together. Dress it up with a pair of heels or wear your favorite sandals or sneakers.

Fill your wardrobe with different maxi dresses that are easy to wear this year. They are versatile, lightweight and can be worn to any event.

Loveappella V-neck jersey maxi dress is one of the most remarkable elements of the Selection of Nordstrom sales this week, and it’s 30% off right now.

With so many selling choices, it can be a bit overwhelming to search page after page full of articles. Fortunately, were constantly on the lookout for the best discounts and spent some time browsing the latest additions to the sales section, so you don’t have to.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 48 (originally $ 68)

This week Top Rated Editor’s Pick is one of Nordstrom’s best-selling dresses by Loveappella which is currently reduced by 30 percent and it is available in six different colors.

This long dress has wide straps and a plunging V-neckline with an ankle = light ruffling skirt. It’s made from comfortable jersey fabric and has a smooth empire waist.

It’s the perfect dress for those warmer days when you want to have a drink on your patio or attend socially distant gatherings. You can dress her up with a pair of heels and a trendy necklace or dress her up with sandals.

The story continues

Loveappella’s maxi dress comes in standard and petite sizes and it slips over your head so you don’t have to worry about zippers.

Promising reviews

This gorgeous maxi dress earned a 4 star rating with over 800 reviews from Nordstrom buyers who rated it as the ‘perfect holiday dress’.

Flattering – hides a multitude of sins. I bought this dress as a birthday present for my daughter. She is 5.9 years old and weighs 200. She is gorgeous, she fits and is flattering to the body. She is busty. and she shows a little cleavage but it’s still nice. The length is just right and she can dress it up or down. I bought in dark blue and royal blue. Gorgeous! And a perfect buy for dressing day and night in California, ”wrote a satisfied customer.

“Comfortable and flattering! Great maxi dress for spring or summer! Fits beautifully and is ideal for women with big breasts. The material is acceptable for a casual / draggy dress, but definitely not for formal events, in my opinion. basic for a nice occasion. I recommend taking one size up if you prefer your maxi dresses to be loose in the middle and bottom. The fabric grips, “another customer wrote in their review.

“Perfect holiday dress! LOVE this dress! I ordered the petite for the length and so glad I did. The fabric is super soft and comfy. I carry my weight in the middle: (unfortunately, but the empire waist was perfect. It flowed nicely underneath so it didn’t fit on me. Love this dress! Can’t wait to wear it on my next vacation, “wrote another Nordstrom client.

“So pretty! Love it! Very fitted on the top then long and flowing! Very flattering figure! I have 5 6 and 173 I have the big and the very big perfect fit! I can’t wait to wear this! J ‘love Lovepella dresses,’ wrote another satisfied customer.

Another customer warned that the dress was still “too long” despite its small sizes.

“Cute but still too long. It’s comfy and cute, but I have it in a small one and it still trails on the floor. The average height of American women is 5’4, so I don’t know who they are for. are done. I keep it, I just have to lift it when I walk because it’s just a little too long (I’m 5’4). I don’t know who the idea of ​​”petite” is “, wrote the customer in his review.

ROW A Polka Dot Smocked Long Sleeve Mini Dress – Nordstrom, $ 29 ($ 49 originally)

Who doesn’t love a cute polka dot dress for spring? This one has oversized sleeves and a twist ruffle hem.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 30 (originally $ 49)

Kate Spade Annabel Medium Camera Bag – Nordstrom, $ 119 (originally $ 198)

Kate Spade’s Medium Camera Bag will help you take your camera anywhere this summer to capture all the memories and it’s currently reduced by 40%.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 119 (originally $ 198)

ECCO Flowt Strap Sandal – Nordstrom, $ 90 (originally $ 130)

These cute sandals from ECCO have microfiber fabric sole cushions and support every step you take. They are a functionally trendy choice for the summer and they are available in four different colors.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 90 (originally $ 130)

Lavish Alice Strapless Ruffle Jumpsuit – Nordstrom, $ 60 ($ 150 originally)

This jumpsuit with a pleated bodice and a cascading ruffle screams elegance. It is blue-gray in color and 100% polyester. Did we mention it’s 60%? 100 reduction?

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 60 (originally $ 150)

BDG Urban Outfitters Joggers – Nordstrom, $ 24 ($ 59 originally)

April is full of rain so we still need some comfortable joggers to relax in while we spend time in the gates waiting for this summer weather. These joggers from Urban Outfitters are on sale at 60% off.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 24 (originally $ 59)

Chelsea Pleated Sleeve Midi Dress28 – Nordstrom, $ 40 (originally $ 99)

This Chelsea28 pleated sleeve midi dress is perfect for spring. It has short puffed sleeves and a pretty slit on the front.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 40 (originally $ 99)

Nic + Zoe Wonderstretch Straight Leg Pants – Nordstorm, $ 460 (originally $ 134)

Nic + Zoe’s straight leg pants are available in regular and small sizes. They have a clean, soft fit with plenty of stretch for comfort and shape retention. Dress up these pants for work with a pair of heels or dress it up at the weekend with a pair of white sneakers.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 58 (originally $ 134)

Topshop Hooded Mini Dress – Nordstrom, $ 39 (originally $ 58)

We love a cute hooded mini dress and Topshop has the perfect one. This sweet sweatshirt dress is currently 33% off and it has a drawstring hood, dropped shoulders and a pleated waistline.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 39 (originally $ 58)

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo – Smocked Wide Leg Jumpsuit – Nordstrom, $ 124 (originally $ 275)

It will become one of your must-haves in your spring wardrobe. This casual-chic jumpsuit is made from the softest cotton and you won’t want to take it off again.

BUY IT: Nordstrom, $ 124 (originally $ 275)

