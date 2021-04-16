Michigan man arrested by FBI allegedly stormed the Capitol, then drank a beer

Facebook messages released to the FBI show that a Hancock man charged with four federal crimes for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6 then enjoyed a party beer.

Jeremy Sorvisto was arrested on April 7 as part of an investigation into Karl Dresch, another man from the Upper Peninsula accused of violating the Capitol. FBI agents identified Sorvisto while seeking to find others who may have traveled to Washington, DC with Dresch.

Sorvisto has been charged with entering a restricted building, disruptive driving, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and protesting in a Capitol building. Each is a criminal offense punishable by six months in prison.

Court records show Sorvisto appeared this week in US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and was released on personal bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29. Sorvisto will remain under court supervision and will be prohibited from owning a firearm or leaving the United States.

Eight Michigan men have been indicted for their alleged role in the Capitol Riot, which resulted in the deaths of five people and temporarily delayed certification for the 2020 presidential election. Sorvisto and Dresch are residents of Houghton County in the upper peninsula.

A federal criminal complaint gathered evidence from records provided by Facebook through a search warrant, surveillance camera footage and images posted to social media. The complaint describes the alleged actions of Sorvisto and a woman identified by the FBI as his fiancée, who was not arrested on April 16. MLive does not identify Sorvistos’ fiancée, as she has not been charged with any crime.

The complaint states that Sorvisto and his fiancee may have traveled with Dresch and stayed in the same hotel room in Virginia that Dresch rented on January 5 and 6. The complaint includes an image showing a man the FBI believes to be Sorvisto entering the hotel at the same time. time like Dresch and his wife. The hotel has no record of Sorvisto renting his own room.

CCTV cameras inside the Capitol show Dresch conversing with Sorvisto at 2:42 p.m. Members of Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence were forced to evacuate the building 20 minutes earlier.

Sorvistos’ Facebook account shared two photos showing Sorvisto inside the Capitol to another person who has not been identified by the FBI. One image showed Sorvisto, wearing glasses and a red hat, inside the crypt of the Capitol building.

A screenshot of an image shared on Facebook reportedly showed Jeremy Sorvisto inside the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021 (Screenshot | US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan)

Facebook records show Sorvistos’ fiancee messaged someone with the initials JP saying she was heading to the White House, then sent a photo of a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol.

They gas us. Lol, we got protection, she reportedly wrote.

The hotel found additional footage of two men believed to be Dresch and Sorvisto arriving at 8:14 pm Both men were wearing clothes that matched images taken inside the Capitol and were carrying flags.

The FBI complaint does not include any additional details about Sorvistos’ alleged activities on January 6. The next day, Sorvistos’ fiancee sent Dresch a warning that the FBI was seeking information to identify those who were inciting violence on Capitol Hill.

Facebook tapes posted on the FBI’s The Bride of Sorvistos show explained how she and Sorvisto drank beer on the steps of the Capitol. She shared a photo of Sorvisto, wearing the same clothes he wore inside the building, holding a green glass bottle.

On January 8, Sorvistos’ Facebook account sent Dresch a video falsely claiming that the shooting of Ashli ​​Babbit, a protester killed by police, was rigged.

Dresch was arrested on January 19 and charged with five counts, including obstructing formal proceedings, a 20-year felony. Facebook tapes provided to the FBI show that Sorvistos’ fiancee discussed Dresch’s arrest two days later with someone identified as RL by the FBI.

Karls in prison could be released on Friday, but otherwise 20 years in prison. Could they be after us too? I do not know. she would have written.

Facebook messages show that she has expressed fear that Sorvisto will be arrested for entering the Capitol.

The last one directly says that an fb friend reported him, another post was read. With the messages I get and people telling me I’m a hero someday then block me and fuck when that terrorist message comes out a day or two later, idk man I might have f —- d.

The FBI received a tip on January 20 from a person who attended elementary school with Sorvistos’ fiancee. The tipster provided social media posts showing Sorvisto and his fiancee together, along with other images she allegedly took from inside the Capitol on January 6.

An Instagram post, dated January 5, shows Sorvistos’ fiancee sleeping in a vehicle. Legend says Road stumbled over to Ohio to spend the night. I fell asleep on his knees. DC tomorrow. #toledo # trump2020. Another post from January 5 includes the #fightfortrump tag.

Sorvisto and his fiancees’ Facebook accounts were shut down on January 24, about four minutes apart.

