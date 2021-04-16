Charli Collier WNBA Top Draft Pick wears Personalized Sergio Hudson at Draft – WWD





Charli Collier picked up a double victory on Thursday night. She was picked as the WNBA’s first selection by the Dallas Wings, and she had her first haute couture moment, thanks to fashion designer Sergio Hudson. The 21-year-old, who plays center at the University of Texas, was expected to be the first pick in the virtual draft after a successful season. She received the news at home with her mom, brother and boyfriend while practically listening to the draft. “It still seems unreal,” Collier said in a phone interview about the milestone. “He just hasn’t hit home for being number one overall yet. It’s amazing and it’s a blessing for sure. The virtual project also marked the first time that Collier worked with a top fashion designer. Collier said that she and Hudson FaceTimed about the custom look that preceded the project and that she immediately liked it based on the designer’s sketches. Los Angeles-based Hudson, who made headlines earlier this year when he dressed former First Lady Michelle Obama in a stylish look for Biden’s inauguration, took inspiration from modern African royalty and 90s glamor for the black one-shoulder dress with an embellished gold sleeve. details and a matching necklace. Collier also paired the look with one of Hudson’s iconic gold belts. “It was an important moment for Charli,” said Hudson. “It’s a moment she will always remember. I love that I can be a part of something that will be a lasting memory for her and other young girls who will love her. Collier sees this experience of receiving a personalized look by Hudson as a highlight for women’s sport and the WNBA. She believes Hudson’s interest in her and the draft validates the momentum and growing interest in women’s sport – and the fashion opportunity with WNBA players. (The NBA, of course, has been a major driver of men’s fashion trends.) “Asking Sergio to do this for the WNBA is definitely a huge moment,” Collier said. “This is what I think will be the first of many in the future for the drafts to come. There will be more designers like him coming in and doing things like this. I’m proud to be a part of it and I really want the other draft candidates to have this opportunity as well. Hudson also touched on this shift in focus on female athletes, especially in the world of basketball. “There has to be a change because these women deserve as much support and fan lounge as their male counterparts,” he said. “They train so hard, do so much work, and should be properly rewarded and paid.” Find out more here: When it comes to NBA fashion, it’s not about clothes First glimpse of the Louis Vuitton x NBA collection Hugo Boss to create a collection co-branded with the NBA WATCH: Nike’s Future Sport Forum







