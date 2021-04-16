Shanghai Fashion Week Fall 2021 Highlights – WWD

SHANGHAI – As the main Shanghai Fashion Week program wrapped up this week, with the first presentations starting in mid-March and latecomers such as Windowsen still on show at the end of April, the season really lasted over a month.

Enjoying the luxury of all-physical storefronts – the pre-fall 2021 Dior show alone had a guest list of 1,000 for its disco night – there was a strong chorus from event to event to showcase Chinese creativity , from the announcement of the first Yu award winners to the creation of a new award, the Hu Fashion Forward Award, by retailer LMDS and actress Fan Bingbing.

In particular, the organizers of Shanghai Fashion Week espoused its new consumer-direct initiatives by bringing in top Chinese live streamers Viya and Austin Li in the multi-designer, view now, buy now storefronts of fashion. In her event, “Seeing the Future,” Viya chose the work of 15 designers – among them Lost General, Shine Li and Masha Ma – and racked up 410 million renminbi, or $ 62.8 million, in sales. Austin Li also supported 11 designers in a fashion show streamed by Tmall. Balabala, the leading children’s clothing brand in China, which this season has crossed with Jason Wu, broadcast its show live from the Shanghai Children’s Art Theater, which conducted $ 26.9 million in sales and attracted over 1.2 billion views on Weibo. Even Dior has taken center stage now, Buy Now for the Action, showcasing a pre-fall collection which – although the images were made public earlier – was the first time it had been shown on a catwalk. , with parts available to order immediately after the show. .

“Today, many young Chinese designers are still using the Western ‘showroom plus buyer bigger’ format as the first choice for business development. Brands that go out in this way might not have a problem, but over time, with China’s rapid development, it’s easy to get knocked out, ”said Xiaolei Lv, vice secretary of the Week. of Shanghai Fashion.

“In the context of rapidly developing economy, society, culture, digital infrastructure and increasingly mature consumer perception, following the international model step by step could see the wave of new Industry consumption patterns overwhelm creative designers, ”Xiaolei said.

But in traditional showrooms, too, comments were that business was vibrant as the market benefited from spending repatriated from consumers, which translated into larger budgets for buyers and bolder selections. Government data on Thursday showed nationwide retail sales in the first quarter of the year jumped 33.9% year-over-year, albeit on a weak basis.

Julio Ng, director of the Seiya Nakamura 2.24 showroom, said one of his main concerns was how to handle demand.

“Compared to last year, this new fall-winter we have probably reached an increase of 200 percent [in orders], “he said.” Of course, money is a problem, but growing the brand in a very healthy way is a major challenge. In the Chinese mindset, everyone is looking at short-term performance. and especially in this great moment in China right now, it is easy to lose sight of and seek to maximize profit.

“In China, all the national brands are equipped to do a lot of restocking… but at the same time, if they go up so fast, you know they are probably dying really fast too. So we don’t want that kind of hype for our brands. We want our brands to be more sustainable as a business. “

Here’s a look at the top five moments from Shanghai Fashion Week.

Louis Shengtao Chen

Chen, born in Chongqing but raised in Beijing, was one of the most anticipated names on the tour this season after having her collection of graduates spotted at Central Saint Martins by Labelhood founder Tasha Liu. Her first real show, “Debutante”, was a theatrical debut of 35 looks that mixed an impressive array of materials – mechanical parts, rubber and metal – with soft fabrics like lace, cashmere and silk.

“There are a lot of textures and textiles in the collection,” Chen said. “For example, there are dresses made with wrapping tape, which is very , there are dresses and skirts embroidered with recycled metallic beads – for durability but I also like the roughness of these. materials. There are a lot of colors in this collection because of how much I love the colors, very aggressive color combinations. “

corner stone

“It’s never time that passes, but us,” read the notes of designer Sun Yun, who explored the concept of parallel universes and the malleability of time.

Sun, who has another life as an architect, created not only the clothes but also the looped metal installations on the set that accompanied his fall presentation. He set a code for his elegant couture label with unexpected details. This season, it has led to understated cutouts, double coat lapels and textured buttons developed with Thai jewelry designer Noon Passama that were inspired by Dali’s famous piece “Melting Watch”, and plenty of pleats.

“Time is like fabric, it can be folded. We are trying to bend the past and the future, ”he said.

Feng Chen Wang

Until now, Wang was known as a designer of men’s clothing, but from this collection, which explored traditional Chinese brush painting techniques on denim and deconstructed tailoring and the concept of the phoenix, the designer hopes that ‘in the future his work will be considered. like without sex.

“The western phoenix and the eastern phoenix are a little different,” she said at a long dining table, which also served as the centerpiece of the runway with mannequins strolling around the seated guests. The phoenix, which is pronounced in Mandarin as “feng huang”, also happens to be close to its own name Feng Chen Wang. “In Chinese culture, ‘feng’ and ‘huang’ are male and female together, like yin and yang,” she said.

The models also showcased a new shoe that Wang designed during his first collaboration with Uggs: a shoe that goes from sandal to warm boot thanks to a removable sheepskin liner that can be slipped in or out. outside. The brands are already planning a second drop in October, with Wang promising there will be more choice in the second collaboration: two styles of shoes in multiple colourways, one accessory and one garment.

Ximon lee

“It’s really like fragmented memories, kind of like a recap of last year,” said Ximon Lee, back from Berlin, where he’s usually based. Models splashed wet industrial floors in a show that explores the relationship between masculine and decorative in a game of hardware and fabrics.

“In Europe it was a hard lockdown and I was very limited with only a few very close friends,” Lee said. “We were spending our time together outdoors, so there’s a lot of botanical prints, then a lot of boys by the lake prints, and those kinds of abstract elements, like different body parts being highlighted.

Coats were sliced ​​but held together by metal rings and eyelets and rivets circled the crotch on several looks and loosely buckled belts hinted provocatively.

“Everyone’s asking a lot this season, ‘Oh you got a lot of really vibrant colors, that’s a big color story,’” Lee said. “I just feel like after this apartment and this kind of calm weather in Europe, it’s an explosion of different emotions.”

Angel Chen

The Asian diaspora has experienced a tumultuous period in recent weeks with the number of reported hate crimes against minorities on the rise, so Chen’s collection “Daughter of the Dragon,” which referred to Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong, felt more timely than ever. While Wong broke barriers in Hollywood, throughout her life she struggled to be seen in roles that weren’t fetishized or locked her up as “dragon lady.” This collection included classic black-and-white film footage, nodding to the movie “The Dragon’s Daughter,” one of the few roles where Wong was able to play the hero instead of the villain.

“She’s not as glamorous as you might imagine just seeing her in the movies,” Chen said. “She really struggled to survive in the film industry and she really fought for the status of Asian women in Western society. What I want to present in this collection is not only her beautiful elegance, but also her strong feminine power to empower all girls.

Chen continued his collaboration with Canada Goose, a hugely popular brand in China, after launching a first spring cross with the brand. This second capsule contained 20 pieces, doubling from last season, although production delays meant Chen could only display four pieces in the show. Chen put his twist on the iconic jacket from Canadian brand Snow Mantra by embellishing it with Chinese hand embroidery on the back, while also working with Parisian vegan accessories brand Rombaut to introduce a hybrid sneaker “Teeth of dragon”.

Related:

Dior Disco Party in Shanghai

Chen Peng Wins Top Yu Prize

Fan Bingbing and LMDS announce new fashion award